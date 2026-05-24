Shreyas Iyer delivers as batter and leader in testing season

Lucknow: Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer share a strong bond as chief coach and skipper, and the former Australia stalwart had always wanted to work with the Indian batter after their time together at Delhi Capitals. Ponting, moving the Punjab Kings, wanted the best leader available to rebuild the franchise around strong Indian talent and exciting young players.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer celebrates his ton. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ponting’s faith in Iyer was vindicated as the duo guided PBKS to a runner-up finish in IPL 2025. On Saturday against Lucknow Super Giants, Iyer showed his batting might at a crucial juncture, his first IPL century steering Punjab Kings to a vital win in their last league match and keeping hopes alive for a playoffs berth.

Iyer’s 101* may well go down as the defining knock of Punjab Kings’ IPL 2026 campaign. Chasing 197 at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, PBKS recovered from an early wobble with a 140‑run third-wicket stand between Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh. The captain struck a 51‑ball knock that had 11 fours and five sixes, the last of them off Mohsin Khan sealing the victory with two overs to spare.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The seven‑wicket win snapped a six‑match losing run that left PBKS on the edge of elimination. Iyer’s batting was less about aesthetics and more about temperament and timing. He accelerated only after the run rate was tamed, then shifting into a calculated assault. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The seven‑wicket win snapped a six‑match losing run that left PBKS on the edge of elimination. Iyer’s batting was less about aesthetics and more about temperament and timing. He accelerated only after the run rate was tamed, then shifting into a calculated assault. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Across the first half of IPL 2026, Iyer was in rich form. In his first six innings, he struck three half-centuries, aggregating 279 runs at an average of 46.5. And PBKS went unbeaten in their first seven games, six wins going with one abandoned game due to rain. However, the next six games showed Iyer’s batting slump as Punjab Kings lost all of them. There was just one half-century as Iyer managed only 118 runs at an average of 19.66. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Across the first half of IPL 2026, Iyer was in rich form. In his first six innings, he struck three half-centuries, aggregating 279 runs at an average of 46.5. And PBKS went unbeaten in their first seven games, six wins going with one abandoned game due to rain. However, the next six games showed Iyer’s batting slump as Punjab Kings lost all of them. There was just one half-century as Iyer managed only 118 runs at an average of 19.66. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His century against LSG then vindicated his preparedness to carry the team in a must-win situation. Iyer had proved his leadership two years ago, guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to the title. Last year, he helped steer PBKS to the IPL final, where they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also captained Delhi Capitals to the IPL 2020 final, a feat of leading three teams in the IPL final that sets him apart from contemporaries.

As skipper of PBKS, he has balanced pragmatic bowling changes with a willingness to rotate his all‑rounders and a spin‑heavy attack, often backing youngsters in high‑pressure situations. His decision‑making during the chase against LSG chase — letting Prabhsimran taking on the bowling first up as he anchored at the other end before gradually stepping up scoring—reflected the 31-year-old’s maturity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What has stood out this season is how Iyer weathered criticism of his leadership after a poor mid‑season run and then delivered his first IPL century to end the losing streak. His blend of stroke play and calm leadership has enhanced his status. As a batter, he can be a modern-day accumulator who can also seize the match with a six.

Iyer, who leads the PBKS batting chart with 498 runs (avg 55.33), was “ecstatic” that his maiden IPL hundred “came at the right time” when the team needed it.

“It’s a surreal feeling, especially when you finish off the game and you score a century,” Iyer said at the presentation. “All the batters, they dream of that, and today was one of those days where I felt super from within. I was in a great mind space,” he said. “I knew what I wanted, I knew how the wicket was playing, kind of reading all this situation helped me to score. Also, the partnership was crucial. That creates the momentum in the game, and just to win it from there, I’m elated.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ponting hailed Iyer’s maiden IPL ton. “We did it the hard way. We were sloppy in the field again, and gave them 20 more runs than they should have got. Pretty clinical chase, the captain has done that often before. It’s his first IPL century and we’ll celebrate that tonight,” he told the official broadcaster after the match on Saturday.

“He (Iyer) is a brilliant guy, a very mature player, mature leader, keeps his emotions in check, the respect he has is second to none. I’m delighted to work with him, and delighted with the season he has had,” he said. “Prabh is a terrific player, only in the last couple of years has he realised how good he can be at the top of the order.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sharad Deep ...Read More Sharad Deep is a versatile sports journalist, who loves writing on cricket and Olympic sport. He has played cricket at the university level and has been writing for Hindustan Times since 1997. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON