Shreyas Iyer does a Sunil Narine in Buchi Babu tournament to grab Gautam Gambhir's attention ahead of Bangladesh Tests

Shreyas Iyer is ready to showcase his all-round ability to the Indian selectors as he displayed his bowling skills in the ongoing Buchi Babu tournament match between Mumbai and TNCA XI. The star batter joined the Mumbai team alongside India's T20I skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, for the TNCA clash at the Sri Ramakrishna College Cricket Ground. Shreyas Iyer rolled his arms over during the Buchi Babu tournament.(X Images)

Iyer, who has been picked in the Duleep Trophy squad to lead Team D, decided to roll his arms over in the Buchi Babu match on Tuesday. It was not the first time when Iyer displayed his bowling skills, but his bowling action in the match did grab some eyeballs. The Mumbai star was seen imitating the bowling action of IPL teammate Sunil Narine.

Iyer came to the attack in the final minutes of the day to bowl the 90th over with 287/5 on the scoreboard. He gave just one run off the first five balls but was smacked for a six on the last delivery by R. Sonu Yadav. His action might get the attention of India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, who is a big admirer of Narine's all-round ability.

TNCA posted a formidable 294/5 at the end of day 1 courtesy half-centuries from Pradosh Ranjan Paul (65, 87b, 4x4), B. Indrajith (61, 115b, 7x4) and Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (63 batting, 121b, 6x4).

Shreyas Iyer to lead Team D in Duleep Trophy

Iyer is yet to leave a mark in the longest format after 14 Tests, while since January 2023, he has only managed 187 runs in 12 innings at an average of only 17.00, with a top score of only 35. India play 10 Tests over the next four months including five in Australia, and Iyer had to fight for the middle-order spot with other contenders Sarfaraz Khan and KL Rahul.

The Asian Giants will start the Test season with a two-match series against Bangladesh and three against New Zealand before flying to Australia in November.

Meanwhile, after the Buchi Babu tournament, Iyer will lead the Duleep Trophy Team D, which is comprised of Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Harshit Rana and others.

Duleep Trophy Team D Squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar.