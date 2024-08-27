BCCI keeps faith in captain Harmanpreet Kaur, announces Women's T20 World Cup squad with no surprises

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024, where Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the side, while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. India Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and teammate Richa Ghosh celebrate their partnership during the Group A match against United Arab Emirates Women(BCCI- X)

India made just one change in their squad from the 15-member list named for the Women's Asia Cup tournament last month, with wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia replacing Uma Chetry, although the former is subject to fitness clearance. She had incurred a niggle during the T29I series against Bangladesh last month, which ruled her out of the Asia Cup.

Mandhana will be expected to open alongside Shafali Verma, while India will have another top-order option in Dayalan Hemalatha, who replaced Yastika at No. 3 during the Bangladesh series. Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh will boost a formidable batting line-up. Richa will be India's primary wicketkeeping option with Yastika being the back-up.

The bowling department comprises Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Sajana Sajeevan, and Shreyanka Patil, although the latter too is subject to fitness clearance. The spinner had sustained a fracture to the fourth finger of her left hand during the Asia Cup and was ruled out of the tournament.

India’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk)*, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil*, Sajana Sajeevan.

*Subject to fitness clearance

Travelling Reserves: Uma Chetry (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Saima Thakor

Non-Travelling Reserves: Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra

India to begin Women's T20 World Cup campaign on October 4

The Women's T20 World Cup will begin on October 3 in the UAE. Dubai and Sharjah will be the only two venues for the 23-match tournament, which will feature 10 teams, divided into two groups.

India have been clubbed with Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka in Group A, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland.

India will begin their campaign against New Zealand on October 4 in Dubai, before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on October 6 at the same venue. Ahead of the start of the tournament, India will play two warm-up matches, against West Indies on September 29 and South Africa on October 1.