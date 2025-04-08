Shreyas Iyer expected to include extra spinner, pressure mounts on Gaikwad: PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match likely XIs

Punjab Kings will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways on Tuesday and so will Chennai Super Kings, in their IPL 2025 fixture in Mullanpur. PBKS were unbeaten but crashed to a defeat in their third fixture. Meanwhile for CSK, it's much worse, and they are in a three-match losing streak currently, having only won their opener. Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer looks on during a match.(AFP)

For Punjab, it hasn’t been an easy task at home, as they fell to their fifth straight defeat at the Mullanpur Stadium, which stretches from last season. In this campaign, they take on CSK in their second home game and will be hoping to find a winning streak in this venue.

CSK have leaked over 180 runs in three matches, bowling first on slow pitches and then crumbling in the run-chases. They have misfired in bowling, batting and fielding.

But when it comes to head-to-head, CSK will take motivation from their 16-14 lead over PBKS.

PBKS don’t have any injury issues and are expected to add an additional spinner to the playing XI. So fans could see Harpreet Brar come in for Suryansh Shedge. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will once again be their key batters, along with Nehal Wadhera.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad had an injury scare for CSK in their last match. But he is expected to continue and was present in the nets, batting ahead of the upcoming match. CSK could drop Mukesh Choudhary, who has been in poor form, and include Anshil Kamboj in the playing XI.

CSK have found it hard in their starts with the bat this year. Gaikwad has been in poor form, and so has the rest. Against PBKS’ spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, they could include Shivam Dube. Chahal has struggled against left-handed batters, leaking 303 runs at an economy rate of 10.95 in the IPL since 2024.

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025 Likely XIs-

PBKS Likely XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK Likely XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana