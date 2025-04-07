Virat Kohli ticks off another milestone in storied T20 career, becomes first Indian batter to complete 13000 runs

Virat Kohli reached another milestone in his glittering career, as he amassed 13,000 runs in T20 cricket during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2025 fixture vs Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. The RCB veteran scripted the historic moment when he reached 17 runs during the first innings, and is the first Indian to do so, and only the fifth batter in cricket history to bag the achievement. (MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025) Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot.(AP)

Kohli also became the second-fastest batter to reach the landmark, doing in his 386th T20 innings, after Chris Gayle, who reached in only 381 innings. Last season, fans saw Kohli get past 12,000 T20 runs and he was also the second-fastest batter to do so, again after Gayle, who did it in 360 innings.

Virat Kohli's glittering career

Kohli was recently part of India’s 2025 Champions Trophy-winning squad this year, and has also won the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy, 2024 T20 World Cup. He is also the first player to score 20,000 runs in a decade and was named ICC male cricket of the decade for the years 2011 to 2020.

During his career, he has also won 10 ICC awards, which makes him the most awarded player in international cricket history. He was also ODI Player of the Year four times in 2012, 2017, 2018 and 2023.

After winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, where he got Player of the Match in the final, he announced his retirement from T20Is. He has won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy twice in 2017 and in 2018. In 2018, he won all three major awards - Garfield Sobers Trophy, ODI and Test Player of the Year in the same year. He has the most Player of the Series awards and second most Player of the Match awards in all three formats combined.

With RCB, he hasn’t won a title in the Indian Premier League, and is not the skipper anymore. After Faf du Plessis’ departure, Rajat Patidar was given the captaincy role.