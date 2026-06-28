Shreyas Iyer fails to hide the pain after Ireland sweep India 2-0 in first series as full-time captain

India captain Shreyas Iyer was lost for words after the Men in Blue suffered a shock series defeat against Ireland in the two-match series. The visitors were defeated in the second and final T20I by one run, thereby losing the series. The hosts posted a modest total of 154/8 in the allotted 20 overs, but early setbacks in their batting innings left India behind in the chase, and in the end, rain played a dampener. This is the first time since August 2023 that India has lost a T20I series, and it has come immediately after the T20 World Cup win.

Shreyas Iyer reacts to India's win(BCCI X)

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With this defeat against Ireland, India's 16-series unbeaten run came to an end, and the Shreyas-led side has a lot to ponder over ahead of the series against England. After the series loss, Shreyas minced no words, stating that his team were clearly outplayed by Ireland.

“Ireland showed professionalism and definitely had a tremendous idea about how the wicket was going to play and the field work, which was phenomenal. So, a comprehensive win for them, and congratulations. I feel the bowlers were phenomenal in their execution today, but we fell a bit short with the bat. We fell a bit short in terms of analysing how the wicket is going to play and also converting singles into twos. I think they definitely outplayed us in that department,” Shreyas said at the post-match presentation.

What happened in the match?

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{{^usCountry}} The second T20I between India and Ireland saw Iyer winning the toss and opting to bowl. Prince Yadav impressed one and all on his debut as he returned with a three-wicket haul. Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh also took two wickets each as Ireland were restricted to 154/8 in the allotted twenty overs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second T20I between India and Ireland saw Iyer winning the toss and opting to bowl. Prince Yadav impressed one and all on his debut as he returned with a three-wicket haul. Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh also took two wickets each as Ireland were restricted to 154/8 in the allotted twenty overs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Harry Tector was the leading run-scorer for Ireland as he returned with a knock of 53, helping the hosts post more than 150 runs on the board. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harry Tector was the leading run-scorer for Ireland as he returned with a knock of 53, helping the hosts post more than 150 runs on the board. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “As I mentioned earlier, Prince's got great experience in the IPL, and he carries that momentum over here as well. He has his own set of ideas and plans when he comes onto the ball, but the attitude and approach which he had,” said Shreyas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As I mentioned earlier, Prince's got great experience in the IPL, and he carries that momentum over here as well. He has his own set of ideas and plans when he comes onto the ball, but the attitude and approach which he had,” said Shreyas. {{/usCountry}}

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India then got off to the worst start possible as the visitors lost Sanju Samson (0), Abhishek Sharma (0), Shreyas Iyer (10) and Ishan Kishan (12) inside the powerplay. Tilak Varma tried his best with his half-century to help India win, but his wicket proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

Harshit Rana (21 off 10 balls) tried his best to give the visitors a glimmer of hope, but in the end, Ireland held their nerve to register a narrow one-run win and a 2-0 series win.

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