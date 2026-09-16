Shreyas Iyer hints at Vaibhav Sooryavanshi return vs Afghanistan in 3rd T20I despite Sanju Samson blitz

India comprehensively defeated Afghanistan in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on September 15 (Tuesday) by 7 wickets. This ensured that India won the series after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. One of the stars of the show in this game was Sanju Samson, who smashed a half-century, scoring 57 runs from 22 balls. In fact, Samson has played both games ahead of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. With the series having already been pocketed, India captain Shreyas Iyer dropped a major hint as to whether the 15-year-old will get his chance in the final T20I of the three-match series on September 17 (Thursday).

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might play the 3rd T20I vs Afghanistan as Shreyas Iyer has dropped a big hint. (Hindustan Times)

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Speaking in the post-match press conference, Shreyas Iyer dropped a major hint, saying that they could give chances to players in the final T20I, which is a dead rubber. This means that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can get a go in the third T20I.

“Definitely, we want all of them to get used to the wicket and get some practice, so it will be a good opportunity to give a chance to the guys sitting out," the Indian captain said.

Deep Dive What hints did Shreyas Iyer drop about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's inclusion in the final T20I against Afghanistan? Shreyas Iyer hinted that they may give chances to players who have been sitting out, suggesting that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could get a chance in the third T20I as it is a dead rubber. How did Sanju Samson perform in the second T20I against Afghanistan? Sanju Samson played a crucial role in the second T20I, scoring 57 runs off 22 balls, which helped India secure a victory and take a 2-0 lead in the series. Why has there been competition between Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the opening slot? The competition arose because Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dropped despite his impressive performances in previous series, while Samson struggled initially but later excelled, hitting a half-century in the second T20I.

Speaking on the match, Shreyas Iyer seemed satisfied, as he said that the team produced a comprehensive performance as the management had demanded.

"Looking at the last match and coming into this one, we were demanding a comprehensive win and today was a good one," Iyer added.

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{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: Sanju Samson breaks silence on competition with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for opening slot: ‘Can’t get negative and sulk' Nitish Reddy, Sanju Samson guide India to massive win. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: Sanju Samson breaks silence on competition with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for opening slot: ‘Can’t get negative and sulk' Nitish Reddy, Sanju Samson guide India to massive win. {{/usCountry}}

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India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second T20I. India got off to a fantastic start with Rahmanullah Gurbaz departing in the second over without a run on the board. Afghanistan never got going after this early shock, even if they stitched some good but short partnerships.

The Afghans could ultimately score 159/8 in 20 overs. Ibrahim Zadran top-scored with 37, with some quick cameos from Darwish Rasooli (26), Mohammad Nabi (20), and Rashid Khan (28).

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Nitish Kumar Reddy stole the show with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/24 from his 3 overs. Arshdeep Singh also chipped in with two wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi claimed a wicket apiece.

India went on all guns blazing in the run chase, with the opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson putting on a stand of 88 runs in just 6.2 overs. The Men in Blue chased down the target in just 14.5 overs and 7 wickets to spare.

Sanju Samson top-scored with 57. Abhishek Sharma (39 from 19 balls) and Ishan Kishan (38 from 23 balls) played significant innings with the bat.