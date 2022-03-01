'100 on Test debut, IPL captaincy, T20 match winner': Kaif reserves ultimate praise for IND's promising 27-year-old star

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif reserved highest praise for India's promising 27-year-old star, Shreyas Iyer, who capped off a sensational three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka at home with a record run tally. Kaif believes that Iyer has a great future ahead having seen the lows at such a young age and learning from his mistakes.

Iyer scored 204 runs in three innings, the most by any Indian batter in a three-match bilateral T20I series, at a strike rate of 174 to help India script their third consecutive whitewash win at home. The run tally was laced with three straight unbeaten half-century scores.

Kaif, through his tweet, recalled Iyer's remarkable Test feat where he had scored a century on debut last November at home against New Zealand. He also hailed Kolkata Knight Riders' decision to name Iyer their new captain for the impending 2022 season of the Indian Premier League.

“100 on Test debut, IPL captaincy, T20 match winner for India. He's just 27, seen the lows, learnt from mistakes. Great future ahead. Iyer, what A Year. @ShreyasIyer15,” tweeted Kaif.

Iyer had made it to the playing XI after the selectors had given former India captain Virat Kohli a bio-bubble rest ahead of the 3rd T20I against West Indies in Kolkata earlier this month.

Batting at No.3, where Kohli bats, he scored 25 off 16 in that game and followed it with three unbeaten fifty-plus knocks, which included his career-best scored of 74.

"I'm not keeping any expectations from myself nor from the team coaches because if you see the competition in our team, it's immense.

"Every individual is capable of winning you games. Personally I want to enjoy each and every moment and opportunity, which I've been provided with.

"I like to finish off the games and that's like my mindset whenever I go onto the pitch," he said in the post-match conference after the Sri Lanka T20I series.