Shreyas Iyer left crestfallen as powerplay lapses cost Punjab Kings vs RCB: ‘Really disappointed'

Shreyas Iyer didn’t hold back after Punjab Kings’ defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, admitting that the game slipped away in the powerplay itself. On a tricky Dharamsala surface, RCB made a strong start with 61/1 in the first six overs, with Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal putting the Punjab attack under early pressure.

Shreyas Iyer was disappointed after his team's sixth loss in a row.(PTI)

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In response, PBKS struggled badly in the same phase. RCB’s bowlers struck three quick blows for just 49 runs, removing both openers along with skipper Iyer, leaving the chase in trouble right from the start.

The defeat marked Punjab Kings’ sixth straight loss, further damaging their position in the playoff race. A side that once dominated the first half of the season with seven unbeaten games, including six wins and a draw, now finds itself relying on other results even if it manages to win its last match.

Iyer offered a blunt assessment of Punjab Kings’ defeat on Sunday, pointing out that the match effectively slipped away in the powerplay. He acknowledged that the opposition’s start and their push through, and after the first six overs set the tone, while Punjab Kings failed to make enough inroads with the ball at the same stage.

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{{^usCountry}} “See, obviously they got off to a great start and then taking on the bowlers right after the power play. I think getting to 222, it was a commendable performance and we weren’t able to take wickets in the bowling that much. But yeah, I think the match was lost in the powerplay," Iyer told broadcasters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “See, obviously they got off to a great start and then taking on the bowlers right after the power play. I think getting to 222, it was a commendable performance and we weren’t able to take wickets in the bowling that much. But yeah, I think the match was lost in the powerplay," Iyer told broadcasters. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The PBKS skipper admitted that losing three wickets inside the first six overs, including his own, disrupted their usual top-order rhythm, with the side missing the strong starts provided by Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya. Despite a fighting effort from the middle order, he felt the target remained just out of reach as RCB’s bowlers, led by Josh Hazlewood, kept things tight at crucial stages to seal the game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PBKS skipper admitted that losing three wickets inside the first six overs, including his own, disrupted their usual top-order rhythm, with the side missing the strong starts provided by Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya. Despite a fighting effort from the middle order, he felt the target remained just out of reach as RCB’s bowlers, led by Josh Hazlewood, kept things tight at crucial stages to seal the game. {{/usCountry}}

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“We were three down (in powerplay) and majority of our run scorers were Prab and Priyansh. The start they used to give us in the power play, obviously we couldn't get this time and also me coming in and getting out early. Really disappointed but you know, commendable performance by Shashank and Stoinis and also a few others in the middle. I think we were up there with almost 10 in an over, but fell short, tremendous bowling by Hazlewood," he added.

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“I'm not someone who dwells too much in the past”: Shreyas Iyer

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Iyer ended on a reflective but upbeat note, stressing that he chooses to stay positive regardless of results. With one game left against Lucknow Super Giants, the PBKS skipper said he prefers not to dwell on setbacks and instead looks ahead with a strong mindset, insisting that every new day brings another opportunity to bounce back.

"I'm always positive irrespective of the results. It doesn't dictate how my personality is, and I always approach with a strong attitude, and I'm not someone who dwells too much in the past. This is over, this is gone. Tomorrow again, I'm going to see the sunrise and there's always light at the end of the tunnel," he concluded.

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