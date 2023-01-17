Shreyas Iyer ruled out, BCCI releases revised India squad for New Zealand ODIs

Shreyas Iyer was on Tuesday ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting Wednesday with a back injury, forcing the newly-appointed senior selection committee to name Rajat Patidar as his replacement. Iyer will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further assessment.

“Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rajat Patidar as a replacement for Shreyas Iyer,” BCCI said in a release.

Iyer, India's top run-getter in ODIs last year, was preferred over Suryakumar Yadav for the first two matches of the recently-concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka. Iyer did not manage to notch up a big score against Sri Lanka in the opportunities that he got but he made useful contributions of 28, 28 and 38.

Rajat Patidar, who has been named as Iyer's replacement, is yet to get his India cap but has been part of the limited-overs squads before. However, it is unlikely that the Madhya Pradesh right-hander will get to make his debut in the first two matches of the series as Iyer's injury will open the door for Suryakumar Yadav.

Despite being the No.1-ranked T20I batter in the world, Surya has not been able to replicate the same form and dominance in ODIs. He had to face the consequences too as he could not find a place in India's XI in the first two matches against Sri Lanka. He played the last match after India, having already pocketed the series, decided to tinker with their combination by resting all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

These three matches against New Zealand, therefore, will be the perfect opportunity for Surya, who has also earned a Test call-up for the first two matches against Australia next month, to challenge Iyer for the middle-order's spot.

The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI is slated to take place in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

India’s updated ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

