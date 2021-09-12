Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘Shreyas Iyer’s return will make our side even stronger': Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan ahead of IPL 2021
cricket

‘Shreyas Iyer’s return will make our side even stronger': Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan ahead of IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan added that the Delhi Capitals squad is even more stronger for the second half of the season with batsman Shreyas Iyer returning to the side.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 01:07 PM IST
‘Shreyas Iyer’s return will make our side even stronger': Shikhar Dhawan (in frame)

Delhi Capitals' batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who is currently the highest run-getter of IPL 2021 with 380 runs in 8 matches, expressed that he is very excited to play the remainder of the season, which will be played in the UAE on September 19.

"It's great to be back. There's a great environment within the team. All the boys are working very hard and I am looking forward to the IPL season. I am very excited to play the upcoming matches," Dhawan told Delhi Capitals. 

Dhawan, who has scored 3 fifties in this IPL so far, said that it's important for the team to start performing well from the first match itself. 

Also Read | Rishabh Pant, Ashwin, Rahane & other Delhi Capitals players from England arrive in Dubai

"It's very important to start on a high note. We need to do well from the first match itself and therefore we are working very hard for our first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. We have to bring our hard work into effect during matches and produce great results."

RELATED STORIES

The 35-year-old added that the Delhi Capitals squad is even more stronger for the second half of the season with batsman Shreyas Iyer returning to the side.

"We were in a certain flow in the first half of the season and then that flow was broken once the tournament was suspended. So we have to rebuild our energy and get back on the flow we were in. The good thing is that our team is well balanced and Shreyas Iyer is back in the side as well, so our team is even stronger now," said Dhawan.

When asked about getting acclimatized to the conditions in the UAE, the opening batsman said. "We'll beat the heat as well. It takes some time to get used to the humidity here since we were indoors for a while. But we've been doing this for so many years so we'll definitely beat the heat."

Table toppers Delhi Capitals are set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 delhi capitals shikhar dhawan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sri Lanka announce T20 World Cup squad; Shanaka named captain, Perera returns

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals players from England arrive in Dubai

‘What happened overnight that a mentor was required?’: Ajay Jadeja

Bangladesh has built winning mentality, we'll be confident in T20 WC: Shakib
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP