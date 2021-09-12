Home / Cricket / IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant, Ashwin, Rahane & other Delhi Capitals players from England arrive in Dubai
Delhi Capitals players from England arrive in Dubai(HT Collage)
Delhi Capitals players from England arrive in Dubai(HT Collage)
cricket

IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant, Ashwin, Rahane & other Delhi Capitals players from England arrive in Dubai

IPL 2021: As per the IPL bio-bubble protocol, all the players will serve a six-day hard quarantine as, during which they will be tested three times.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:10 PM IST

The players of Delhi Capitals who were a part of India tour of England have arrived in UAE ahead of the beginning of the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Umesh Yadav landed in Dubai on Sunday and all of them underwent Covid-19 tests upon arrival.

As per the IPL bio-bubble protocol, all the players will serve a six-day hard quarantine as, during which they will be tested three times. The players will then join the rest of the DC squad, who are already part of the bio-bubble.

The franchise took to Twitter on Sunday and announced the arrival of their star Indian players. 

“The Delhi Capitals players who were part of the Indian squad for the Test series against England landed in Dubai safely on Sunday, 12 September 2021 for the second half of the VIVO IPL 2021,” the tweet read.

“The players will be serving a 6-day hard quarantine, as per IPL protocols, during which they will be tested thrice. Thereafter, the players will join the rest of the Delhi Capitals squad, who are already part of the bio-bubble,” it added.

ALSO READ | 'The villain of the piece was not India': Nasser Hussain has a different take on 5th Test cancellation

The 2021 IPL, which was suspended in May owing to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bubble, will resume in the UAE from September 19. Delhi Capitals finished runners-up in the previous edition of the league last year, losing to Mumbai Indians in the summit showdown.

(With PTI Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi capitals ipl ipl 2021 rishabh pant axar patel ajinkya rahane ishant sharma umesh yadav prithvi shaw + 7 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.