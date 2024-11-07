Shreyas Iyer sends roaring reminder of resurgence with sensational Ranji double ton amid India stars' constant failures

Shreyas Iyer broke a seven-year wait for his first-class double century with a stunning 200 off just 201 balls against Odisha in the Ranji Trophy on Thursday. Playing for Mumbai, Iyer’s knock was a timely reminder of his caliber, marking his return to run-scoring. His last double hundred came in 2017 for India A, where he scored an unbeaten 202 against Australia. Mumbai: Mumbai's Shreyas Iyer plays a shot (PTI)

Coming in at a critical moment, Iyer walked out to bat at number five after skipper Ajinkya Rahane fell for a golden duck. In a stellar display, he joined hands with Siddhesh Lad, propelling Mumbai to a dominant position by stumps on Day 1. With Iyer batting on an aggressive 152 and Lad anchoring with a controlled knock, Mumbai stood at a formidable 385/3 at the close of play. Iyer’s milestone moment arrived on Day 2 when he reached his double century with a mix of flair and aggression, peppered by 22 boundaries and eight sixes.

This innings not only delivered a long-awaited double-century but also marked a significant comeback for Iyer, who has been navigating a rough patch over recent times. After scoring a century against Maharashtra in his last outing, Iyer skipped the Tripura game to recover, and his refreshed approach showed in his innings against Odisha.

His century drought had stretched across 38 innings, with his last first-class hundred coming in his Test debut against New Zealand in Kanpur in 2021. Since then, he’s been hampered by injuries, including a recurring back issue that saw him miss parts of the England series earlier this year, ultimately costing him his spot in the team and his central contract.

Iyer's knock set to put India stars under pressure

Iyer’s innings was a blend of aggression and precision, with his century coming off just 101 balls. He moved into overdrive, punishing the bowlers, while Lad held steady on the other end. Lad’s knock was no less crucial; his 116 off 234 deliveries was a masterclass in patience and technique, giving Mumbai a solid foundation. Together, the duo powered Mumbai to 464/3, with Iyer’s score at 207 and Lad at an impressive 136 when last checked.

Iyer's double century has come at a time when Team India is going through a troubled period in the longest format. The side recently faced a 0-3 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand earlier this week, which has put further pressure on the batting order. While Iyer hasn't been selected for the upcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy, his double ton certainly puts pressure on the batters in the national team to step up in the crucial series Down Under.