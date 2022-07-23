Shreyas Iyer surpasses KL Rahul, equals former India star in massive feat after half-century in 1st ODI against WI

Team India's Shreyas Iyer enjoyed an impressive outing with the bat in the first ODI of the series against West Indies. Coming at no.3, Iyer scored a half-century (54) before his innings was cut-short thanks to a stunning one-handed catch by Nicholas Pooran. The right-handed batter came to the crease after the duo of Shikhar Dhawan (97) and Shubman Gill (64) had forged a 119-run stand for the first wicket. Iyer kept India's momentum intact alongside Dhawan after the run-out dismissal of Gill, as he brought his 10th half-century in ODIs.

En route to his half-century knock, the 27-year-old Iyer also reached the 1000-run mark in ODIs. The batter is the second-fastest Indian batter to achieve the feat in the format, only behind Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan – both of whom reached the feat in 24 innings.

Iyer breached the 1000-run mark in his 25th ODI innings, bettering KL Rahul who reached the same in his 27th innings. Additionally, he equalled former India batter Navjot Singh Sidhu for the feat too.

Here's the list of the fastest Indians to have reached 1000 runs in ODIs:

Virat Kohli - 24 innings

Shikhar Dhawan - 24 innings

Shreyas Iyer - 25 innings

Navjot Singh Sidhu - 25 innings

KL Rahul - 27 innings

Shreyas Iyer has been one of the all-format players for India since the past year; however, the right-handed batter didn't play in two of the side's three ODIs against England earlier this month, as Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav took the third, fourth, and fifth spots in the middle-order respectively.

Iyer returned to the playing XI on Friday following the absences of Kohli and Pant, who have been rested for the series. The 27-year-old batter is also the vice-captain of the team for the ODIs, and will remain with the side for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies.

