Shreyas Iyer tries to save Shashank Singh from Ricky Ponting after 3 dropped catches, but PBKS coach has the final say

Ricky Ponting’s anger was hard to miss during Punjab Kings’ 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants on April 19, but the PBKS head coach made his real message clear after the game when he hugged Shashank Singh following a difficult fielding outing in Mullanpur. PBKS had posted 254/7 and then restricted LSG to 200/5 to stay unbeaten in IPL 2026 with five wins and one no-result from six matches.

Ponting’s fury gives way to reassurance after Shashank’s rough night in field

Ricky Ponting was visibly frustrated by the fielding lapses of Shashank Singh against LSG.(REUTERS/AFP)

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The moment became one of the standout visuals from Punjab’s latest win. During the chase, Ponting cut a frustrated figure in the dugout as Shashank Singh endured a forgettable evening in the field, putting down chances and misjudging a key ball in the deep. But once the match was done, the Australian great moved away from visible anger and pulled the all-rounder into a hug, turning a tense visual into a message of support.

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{{^usCountry}} Shashank’s first major error came when Nicholas Pooran miscued a shot, and the chance went down in the deep. Later, he also misread an Aiden Markram hit near the boundary, with the ball sailing over him for six, before another chance off Mukul Choudhary slipped away. The repeated lapses drew clear reactions from the Punjab dugout, with Ponting appearing stunned on camera as the mistakes piled up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shashank’s first major error came when Nicholas Pooran miscued a shot, and the chance went down in the deep. Later, he also misread an Aiden Markram hit near the boundary, with the ball sailing over him for six, before another chance off Mukul Choudhary slipped away. The repeated lapses drew clear reactions from the Punjab dugout, with Ponting appearing stunned on camera as the mistakes piled up. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Yet the post-match sequence gave the story a warmer edge. As the Punjab players walked in for handshakes, captain Shreyas Iyer playfully tried to hide Shashank’s face with his cap as they approached Ponting, a gesture that seemed to acknowledge the fielder’s embarrassment after a rough evening. What followed mattered even more. Instead of extending the tension, Ponting smiled and embraced Shashank, underlining the balance Punjab appear to have struck this season between hard standards and public backing. That image summed up the culture they are trying to build under Ponting and Shreyas: mistakes are noticed, but players are not left hanging out to dry once the job is done. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet the post-match sequence gave the story a warmer edge. As the Punjab players walked in for handshakes, captain Shreyas Iyer playfully tried to hide Shashank’s face with his cap as they approached Ponting, a gesture that seemed to acknowledge the fielder’s embarrassment after a rough evening. What followed mattered even more. Instead of extending the tension, Ponting smiled and embraced Shashank, underlining the balance Punjab appear to have struck this season between hard standards and public backing. That image summed up the culture they are trying to build under Ponting and Shreyas: mistakes are noticed, but players are not left hanging out to dry once the job is done. {{/usCountry}}

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The result itself gave PBKS the breathing room for that kind of moment. Punjab’s batters had already overwhelmed Lucknow with a huge total, and Shashank also chipped in with a quick cameo of 17 from just six balls, including a four and a six. With the match firmly in Punjab’s control, the fielding lapses remained a talking point without becoming costly in the final equation.

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For Ricky Ponting, that probably made the message easier to deliver. His expressions through the chase showed exactly how unhappy he was with the standard in the field. The hug at the end, though, showed the second half of coaching: correct the error, keep the player with you, and move on. Punjab remain one of the form teams of the season, but the scenes involving Ponting and Shashank were also a reminder that even in a big win, elite sides do not let standards drift.

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