India vs England 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer walks off field after injuring shoulder

India batsman Shreyas Iyer's day turned from bad to worse after he injured his shoulder while fielding during the first ODI against England in Pune. The right-hander was picked over Suryakumar Yadav in the playing XI, but he failed to get runs on the board.

Iyer played a mistimed shot in the air of England pacer Mark Wood's delivery, that landed straight into substitute fielder Liam Livingstone's safe hands. Iyer had to walk back after scoring just 6 runs.

India vs England 1st ODI - LIVE!

Later, during England's batting, Iyer dived to his left to stop a shot from Jonny Bairstow from racing to the boundary ropes in the 8th over. The Mumbai cricketer saved two runs for his team, but it came at a price.

Iyer was seen in immense pain as he lay on the ground, grabbing his left shoulder. The medical staff rushed in to take a look at him as Iyer remained on the ground.

After a few minutes, Iyer was taken off the field, as he continued to look in pain. Shubman Gill came in to replace him as a substitute fielder.

There is still no official word yet from the BCCI on Iyer's injury.

Meanwhile, India posted 317/5 in 50 overs in the first ODI, courtesy of a sensational 112-run stand between Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul for the 6th wicket. While Pandya smashed an unbeaten 58 runs off 31 balls, Rahul too hammered an unbeaten 63 runs in 48 balls. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan scored 98 runs to give India a solid start.

