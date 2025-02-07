Shreyas Iyer's 'best ODI knock' as domestic cricket credited for 'well-oiled' technique: 'Arguments about big names...'

Shreyas Iyer delivered a masterclass under pressure, playing a pivotal role in India's four-wicket win over England in the first ODI. Walking in at 19/2, Iyer displayed remarkable composure, countering the English attack with a fluent 59 off just 36 balls. His stroke play was nothing short of exquisite, blending aggression with precision to ensure India's chase didn’t falter after early setbacks. Nagpur: India's Shreyas Iyer celebrates his half century during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between India and England(PTI)

Partnering with Shubman Gill in a crucial 94-run stand, Iyer took the responsibility of accelerating the innings while Gill held one end. His shot selection was impeccable, and his ability to find gaps with ease kept the scoreboard ticking.

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, in awe of Iyer’s innings, called it the “best” ODI knock of his career, despite Iyer having scored multiple centuries in the format earlier.

"Not only was he effective, but he was damn good. His innings was just high quality, he did not put a foot wrong. I know it was not a big hundred, but it has to be his best one-day innings that I have seen," Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

Iyer’s natural stroke play and attacking intent ensured that India remained in control. His knock came to an end when Jacob Bethell trapped him LBW, but by then, he had already done significant damage.

"This was just Shreyas Iyer, reacting to high-quality bowling. He seems to have worked out a beautiful backfoot game. He's always been a backfoot player, but had the tendency to open up, which he is not doing anymore. You saw all the shots possible, and there was a lot of orthodox-sy as well," Manjrekar added.

Manjrekar credits domestic cricket

The former India batter pointed out that Shreyas Iyer's outings for Mumbai helped him refine his technique, and that it speaks volume about the importance of playing in domestic cricket.

"The way he batted today, just the technique and the ball hitting that was happening, it was very very compact, and a very good innings like a well-oiled machinery. If domestic cricket has helped him to just get into the groove, then all the arguments that we are hearing about the big names not playing domestic cricket, here's an example," Manjrekar said in the same disussion.

"Because Shreyas Iyer, the way he played, I'm sure there is some connection with him playing those domestic matches," he concluded.