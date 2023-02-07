Shubman Gill among two India stars nominated for ICC Player of the Month for January 2023

International Cricket Council announced the nominees for the Player of the Month for January 2023 on Tuesday. Indian cricketers namely Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj are two of the three nominees, the third being New Zealand's Devon Conway.ICC has also shared a link on their website for fans to vote for the three cricketers.

Gill has been rewarded for burning up the run charts with sensational performances across formats in recent times. In January 2023, he emerged as the second-highest run-getter in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, amassing 207 runs at an average of 69.00. He was then exceptional during the three-match ODI series and three-match T20I series against New Zealand in the same month. In ODIs, his blitzkrieg included 360 runs in three matches at an incredible average of 180.00 and he was awarded the Player of the Series as well. Continuing his great form into T20Is, Gill emerged as the highest run-getter by scoring 144 runs in three matches, at a sensational average of 72.00. In the month of January-February, Gill slammed a double ton in ODIs and also smashed his first century in T20I cricket.

World's No.1 bowler in ODIs currently, Siraj was the highest wicket-taker in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in January. He picked nine wickets in the three matches. He then continued his terrific bowling performance by picking five wickets in two ODI matches against New Zealand.

New Zealand batter Conway impressed during the three-match ODI series against India, amassing 155 runs in three matches at an average of 51.67. He slammed three hundreds and two fifties across formats in January.

