Shubman Gill becomes No.1 ODI batsman again as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi jumps 230 T20I batting places to break into top 50

Shubman Gill has returned to the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen. Gill, who captains India in ODIs and Tests, recently had a wonderful series against England with the bat as he scored 80 (retired hurt), 31 and 77, even though India lost the series 2-1. Gill displaced New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell at the top.

Shubman Gill had a fantastic series with the bat in England. (AFP)

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“Gill regains No.1 ODI batting spot after Mitchell misses final West Indies match. India captain Shubman Gill begins his third stint as the top-ranked ODI batter after New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell conceded the top spot, missing the final ODI against the West Indies in Bridgetown due to a low-grade hip strain,” an ICC release said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who had two good outings in Zimbabwe with scores of 50 and 81, has jumped 230 places to 48th in the rankings for T20I batsmen. He was ‘Man of the Series’ in the African nation. India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer and vice-captain Tilak Varma have also gone up in the rankings. Among Indian bowlers, spinner Ravi Bishnoi saw a notable improvement in his ranking, having played and done well in all three games in Zimbabwe.

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What a start for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi!

{{^usCountry}} “India’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has surged ahead to 48th position in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after his Player of the Series effort in Zimbabwe helped him gallop 230 places. He finished with 151 runs in three innings that boasted a 19-ball 50 in the first match and a 49-ball 81 in the third. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “India’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has surged ahead to 48th position in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after his Player of the Series effort in Zimbabwe helped him gallop 230 places. He finished with 151 runs in three innings that boasted a 19-ball 50 in the first match and a 49-ball 81 in the third. {{/usCountry}}

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"Others to move up the T20I rankings include Tilak Varma (up two places to sixth) and Shreyas Iyer (up seven places to 24th) in the batting rankings. Blessing Muzarabani (up 10 places to 26th) and Ravi Bishnoi (up 31 places to 41st) have advanced in the bowling rankings,” the ICC release said.

The first West Indies-Pakistan Test ended in a 90-run win for the Caribbean team in Trinidad on Tuesday. Chasing 211 to win on day four, the Pakistanis fell by the wayside and got bowled out for just 120. “The batting rankings see Pakistan captain Babar Azam move up four slots to 15th after an unbeaten 58 in the second innings while Shan Masood’s 109 in the first innings has lifted him eight places to 36th. Shai Hope’s 92 in the first innings has taken him from 51st to 39th and Kavem Hodge is up to 60th after a seven-slot gain,” the release further said.

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