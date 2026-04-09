Shubman Gill gets brutally honest about David Miller’s refusal to take single, give Kuldeep Yadav strike after DC choke

Gujarat Titans opened their account on the points table on Wednesday, but it came the hard way as they held their nerve till the final ball to edge out Delhi Capitals by one run at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi needed two runs off the last two deliveries with David Miller in full flow, but he turned down a single on the fifth ball of the over. That decision proved costly as Prasidh Krishna executed a slower bouncer to perfection on the final delivery, deceiving Miller and sealing the game. In the chaos that followed, Kuldeep Yadav was run out, bringing a dramatic end to a contest that swung both ways through the night.

Gujarat Titans held their nerves to register a 1-run win over Delhi Capitals.(AFP)

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With two needed off the final ball, many expected Miller to finish it, but Shubman Gill and Krishna stuck to a clear plan and got it right when it mattered most, helping GT walk away with a hard-fought win.

The GT skipper admitted that when Miller denied a single on the fifth ball, their hopes ignited, as he said, "We have a chance to win," when it happened.

Also Read - KL Rahul’s 92 goes in vain as Delhi Capitals choke; David Miller fails to score 2 off 2 against Gujarat Titans

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining the thinking behind the final-ball execution, Shubman revealed the brief conversation he had with Krishna, where the duo weighed up their options before settling on a plan that suited the conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the thinking behind the final-ball execution, Shubman revealed the brief conversation he had with Krishna, where the duo weighed up their options before settling on a plan that suited the conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Definitely, all the three games that we've played, have gone till the last over but very pleased to got over the line. (When Miller didn't take a single), I thought, we had a chance to win. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Definitely, all the three games that we've played, have gone till the last over but very pleased to got over the line. (When Miller didn't take a single), I thought, we had a chance to win. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We were just discussing whether to go for the yorker or to go for the slower one. But, you know, we decided that giving the wicket how it's playing, the slower one, if you bowl a good slower one, it'll be difficult to hit that for a boundary," he said in the post-match presentation. “We're 10-15 runs above par”: Shubman Gill {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We were just discussing whether to go for the yorker or to go for the slower one. But, you know, we decided that giving the wicket how it's playing, the slower one, if you bowl a good slower one, it'll be difficult to hit that for a boundary," he said in the post-match presentation. “We're 10-15 runs above par”: Shubman Gill {{/usCountry}}

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Reflecting on the team’s performance, Gill expressed satisfaction with the total on the board, explaining how the conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium shaped their approach and belief in defending the score.

"Definitely very pleased, you know, 210. We always thought on this wicket, we are 10-15 runs above par. It won't be like even when we were batting in the death, it wasn't easy to hit the big boundaries, just hitting, the slowness of the wicket. And we thought if we bowl well, you know, we should be able to win this one," Gill said.

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