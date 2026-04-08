KL Rahul’s 92 goes in vain as Delhi Capitals choke; David Miller fails to score 2 off 2 against Gujarat Titans

KL Rahul returned to form, but it wasn’t enough to help Delhi Capitals secure a third straight win. Chasing a challenging target at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, Rahul stood tall with a well-crafted 92, anchoring the innings almost single-handedly but falling short of a deserved century against Gujarat Titans. He smashed 11 fours and four sixes during his 52-ball stay in the middle; however, Delhi (209/8) were short of just one run in the end while chasing a 211-run target as David Miller's 41-run* knock also went in vain. KL Rahul and David Miller's efforts went in vain against Gujarat Titans. (AP)

The wicketkeeper-batter laid the base early and showed control throughout the chase. After the early dismissal of Pathum Nissanka, he shifted gears, taking on the bowlers and finding boundaries with ease. He went after Prasidh Krishna in one over to bring up a fluent half-century off just 29 balls, keeping Delhi in the hunt. However, with wickets falling regularly at the other end, Rahul was forced to balance caution with aggression. He steadied the innings before looking to accelerate again as the required rate climbed. Just when Delhi needed him to stay till the end, Rahul was dismissed in the 17th over by Mohammed Siraj, ending a fine knock that ultimately went in vain.

Rahul had a forgettable start to the season with a duck and a single in the first two matches, but when the chase was over 200, he thrived under pressure.

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Apart from Nissanka, he didn't get much support from the other end. He and Nissanka shared a 76-run stand for the opening wicket, where he was the second fiddle with the Sri Lankan smashing 41 runs off 23 balls. The Proteas batter smashed Mohammed Siraj for a couple of sixes and a four in the penultimate over but the momentum shifted on the last two balls of the game.

David Miller chokes on last two balls David Miller kept Delhi Capitals in the hunt with a quickfire 41 off 20 balls, nearly pulling off a late heist. His clean hitting in the closing overs put real pressure on the bowlers and briefly tilted the game in Delhi’s favour. However, the chase slipped away at the very end. Kuldeep Yadav was run out off the final delivery, leaving Delhi just one run short. Prasidh Krishna held his nerve in the last over, using variation cleverly to deny Miller and seal a narrow finish.

Earlier, Shubman Gill led from the front with a belligerent half-century to help GT post 210 for four.

Besides Gill (70 off 45 balls; 4x4s, 5x6s), Jos Buttler also chipped in with an aggressive 52 off 27 deliveries while Washington Sundar made a fiery 55 off 32 balls after the Capitals opted to bowl.