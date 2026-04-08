Jos Buttler ends Ashwin’s doubts with fifty, but ex-DC star sticks to Axar match-up claim: ‘Data can show anything’

Jos Buttler put an end to his lean run in T20s with a fluent half-century against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. The experienced opener took charge early, lifting Gujarat Titans’ powerplay and went on to smash a 24-ball fifty that gave his side the advantage. The 35-year-old walked in during the powerplay after the early dismissal of in-form opener Sai Sudharsan, following Delhi’s decision to bowl first. He quickly turned the tide, taking on lead pacer Mukesh Kumar with three sixes in a single over to wrest back momentum. Jos Buttler silences Ravichandran Ashwin’s doubts with a fifty. (ANI and IPL) Meanwhile, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who played for Delhi Capitals in the past, suggested skipper Axar Patel should bring himself into the attack for the big match-up with Buttler when he was going berserk. "Time for the Axar butler match up already! #IPL26," Ashwin wrote on X.

Axar also thought the same on the field and came into the attack, but this time Buttler won the battle by smashing him for a four and a six straightaway. Ashwin didn't wait much and reacted to Buttler's onslaught on X. "There were doubts over the Buttler, but he is serving it with style so far," he added.

Also Read - R Ashwin flags Gujarat Titans' catch-22 situation with Shahrukh Khan under scanner: ‘They don't have enough resources’ Meanwhile, a fan on X suggested Buttler's domination over Axar in the past, to which Ashwin corrected him quickly with a couple of screenshots where the DC star has gotten the better of the Englishman in the past. "Guess these were Ian Gareth Buttler. Data can show anything, the person putting it together wants to show," Ashwin wrote.