Shubman Gill downplays ‘shush’ celebration as part of ‘high-emotion game’, takes cheeky dig later

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has certainly been the talk of the town in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), not just for his upgraded batting performances but also for the cheeky digs he takes at opponents on social media after wins.

Shubman Gill tosses the ball(AFP)

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The Chennai Super Kings’ ‘Yellow Army’ certainly won’t forget Gill’s “Nandri Chennai” post, featuring him holding a yellow whistle, which came after GT’s thumping eight-wicket win with 20 balls to spare in the earlier meeting between the two sides at the iconic Chepauk Stadium on April 26.

While Gill failed to convert his start and stay till the end of the successful chase in the first encounter after scoring a slow 33 off 23 balls, he was certainly full of emotion and confidence after his blistering 64 off 37 deliveries helped GT post a mammoth 229 on the board last night, May 21, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. His passion and intensity were on full display in the second innings as GT pushed for their 9th win of the season to finish the group stage with 18 points, while also denying arch-rivals CSK the chance to complete their highest successful chase in IPL history and secure qualification for the 2026 playoffs.

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{{^usCountry}} The GT bowling department, already flying high this season under Gill, once again did its job to perfection by restricting CSK to 140 all out in just 13.4 overs. The thumping 89-run win helped GT climb to 2nd on the points table, while CSK suffered a third consecutive season without playoff qualification under skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The GT bowling department, already flying high this season under Gill, once again did its job to perfection by restricting CSK to 140 all out in just 13.4 overs. The thumping 89-run win helped GT climb to 2nd on the points table, while CSK suffered a third consecutive season without playoff qualification under skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, the match-changing moment that grabbed the spotlight, adding to CSK’s misery after losing early wickets, came in the eighth over when skipper Gill pulled off a brilliant catch to dismiss key finisher Shivam Dube, who was batting brilliantly on the night with 47 off just 17 balls to keep CSK’s qualification hopes alive. But Gill once again showed the upper hand, and what followed next looked like a statement from the GT skipper, although he later downplayed the incident when asked about it during the post-match presentation ceremony. Gill's raw emotions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the match-changing moment that grabbed the spotlight, adding to CSK’s misery after losing early wickets, came in the eighth over when skipper Gill pulled off a brilliant catch to dismiss key finisher Shivam Dube, who was batting brilliantly on the night with 47 off just 17 balls to keep CSK’s qualification hopes alive. But Gill once again showed the upper hand, and what followed next looked like a statement from the GT skipper, although he later downplayed the incident when asked about it during the post-match presentation ceremony. Gill's raw emotions {{/usCountry}}

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Gill’s raw emotions and passion for the game were on full display as he celebrated Dube’s wicket with a ‘shush’ gesture, which seemed to be directed at the CSK fans, especially after his earlier social media post did not sit well with the ‘Yellow Army’.

“No, nothing. When you’re playing such a high-emotion game, sometimes your emotions do come out. So, it was one of those moments for me,” Gill said in the post-match presentation.

Gill further spoke about the joy of delivering such a strong collective performance as a side and expressed satisfaction with his own innings, while admitting there was still room for improvement.

“Our bowlers hit lengths consistently. Yes, the odd ball will go over the rope but it’s about backing your lengths. I am happy with my batting, every time you are out, you think you could have done better,” Gill added.

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The eye-catching moments on the day did not end with Dube’s catch on the field, as Gill once again took over social media after GT’s second win of the season against CSK. In his latest post, he appeared to take another cheeky dig with the caption, “Nandri 2, Yellow lights, blue ending,” this time joined by teammates Mohammed Siraj and Jos Buttler, with all three making the ‘shush’ gesture while celebrating qualification.

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