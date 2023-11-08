Shubman Gill fires away 3-word reaction after ending Babar Azam's dominance in ICC rankings; SKY says no surprise

A new king was crowned in the One Day International (ODI) format as India's Shubman Gill ended Babar Azam's reign in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Batting Rankings on Wednesday. The in-form Indian batter has finally eclipsed Pakistan's Babar to seal the top spot in the men's batting rankings for the first time in his career. Dethroning Babar in the newly-released ICC rankings, opener Gill took to social media to share his first reaction. Shubman Gill reacted after ending Babar Azam's dominance in the ICC rankings. Suryakumar also shared a message for Gill(AP-AFP-PTI)

Gill opted to keep things short as the India batter posted a one-word reaction on Instagram. Gill was also congratulated by superstar Suryakumar Yadav, who had already anticipated Shubman's takeover in the ICC batting rankings. "No surprise," wrote Sky in his latest post on Instagram Stories. Opener Gill is the fourth Indian batter to top the ICC men's batting rankings. The youngster has joined batting icons Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar in the special club.

‘Numero uno’ Shubman reacts after dethroning Babar in ICC rankings

Stellar season for Shubman

It has been a remarkable year for Shubman, who has been an integral part of the Indian side at the ICC World Cup. The partner-in-crime of skipper Rohit Sharma has smashed 1449 runs so far from 26 games for the two-time champions this season. The 23-year-old has achieved an average of 63.00 in the 2023 season. Indian opener Gill has scored 219 runs for India in six innings at the World Cup. He notched up half-centuries against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the ODI World Cup.

Kohli takes 4th spot; Siraj regains top position

Gill played a stellar knock of 92 against Sri Lanka at the World Cup. While Gill has taken the top spot, former India skipper Kohli is ranked fourth in the latest ICC rankings. Batting icon Kohli slammed a record-equalling century against South Africa in India's previous World Cup match. Kohli matched Sachin Tendulkar's record tally of centuries with his 49th ODI ton at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

The 35-year-old jumped three places to take the fourth spot. Former Pakistan skipper Babar dropped six rating points to settle for the second spot in the ICC rankings. Pakistan's Babar has scored 282 runs from eight innings at the World Cup in India. In the men's bowling rankings, Gill's teammate Mohammed Siraj regained the top position after climbing two spots.

