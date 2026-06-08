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Shubman Gill formula to winning Tests: ‘Try to post 350-400 totals consistently’ and leave the rest to the bowlers

After dismissing Afghanistan in the New Chandigarh Test, Shubman Gill disclosed what his team was looking to do going forward.

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 07:24 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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India captain Shubman Gill has acknowledged that batting is a bit of an issue for the team in Test cricket. Not against teams like Afghanistan, whom they beat by an innings and 300 runs on day three of the only Test at the New Chandigarh Stadium on Monday afternoon. It is against bigger teams. Clearly, Gill had the home whitewashes against New Zealand and South Africa in mind -- and the away series against Australia in 2024-25.

Shubman Gill used his resources pretty well.(PTI)

"When you're batting first innings, try to post 350 on the board every time you get into bat, no matter where we are playing, what kind of conditions it is. I think there's enough trust in our bowling group that we can take 20 wickets anywhere. Whenever there's a transition, we feel the batting group is under more pressure, and we are trying to get experience. We're trying to build here to see what kind of game can work for us as a batting group and in different conditions and different situations. How can we keep posting regularly 350-400 totals on the board?" Gill, who scored a century in the match, said after the win.

Also Read: Winning is always good but India wouldn't read too much into the only Test against Afghanistan

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar picked up 6/33 in the first innings to register the third-best figures for an Indian. In the second innings, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav shared seven wickets between them. Gill was happy with the way the three performed. "The kind of quality, I think, Manav, Washi and Kuldeep have, all three of them, there was never any doubt. It's all about getting the experience and getting a number of overs and seeing, on wickets like these, how to set the batsman up, keep varying the pace, keep testing the batsman in different areas," he said.

 
india captain shubman gill afghanistan test cricket
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
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