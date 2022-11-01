'He should've been in Team India ahead of KL Rahul': Twitter erupts after Shubman Gill hammers 49-ball century in SMAT

India cricketer Shubman Gill hit a match winning century to help Punjab win over Karnataka by nine runs, in the quarterfinal of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). Courtesy Gill's explosive knock of 126 runs off just 55 balls and half century by Anmolpreet Singh, Punjab scored a strong total of 225/4 in 20 overs. In reply, Karnataka lost their top three batters by the third over. The middle order and lower order did well to close in on the target but fell short eventually as they managed 216/6 in 20 overs.

The stormy innings by Gill comes after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squads for India's tour of New Zealand and Bangladesh, scheduled after the T20 World Cup. The 23-year old was included in both the T20I (maiden call-up) and ODI squads for New Zealand tour and in the Test squad for the tour of Bangladesh. With the sensational hundred, the right handed batter has created a cause for his selection in the playing XI of upcoming tours.

@ShubmanGill todays' knock in #SyedMushtaqAliT20 strengthens my belief that he shd have traveled with Indian team this world cup, in place of KL Rahul. He has the best technique to tackle Short and pacy wickets. He cud've done wonders like he did in test down under. #T20WorldCup — Piyush Kumar (@iPiyushK) November 1, 2022

@PrithviShaw Is the Best Not @ShubmanGill Only One innings He played Like this He is a Statpadder and Selfish Like @Kl rahul — CHANDU (@GREATCHANDU1) November 1, 2022

126 off 55 balls, so proud of you Shubman Gill<3 pic.twitter.com/1B5tOO4Txr — maisha (@mycricketera) November 1, 2022

Crazy knock from Shubman Gill - 126 in just 55 balls with 11 fours and 9 sixes against Karnataka in the Quarter Finals of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.



A stellar display by Gill in Kolkata!#SyedMushtaqAliT20 #ShubhmanGill #century #Trending #T20WC2022 pic.twitter.com/7wsdn32WgH — Anand Sachan (@anand_sachan23) November 1, 2022

Meanwhile, chasing the target of 226 runs, another star India cricketer Manish Pandey hit 45 runs off 29 balls, for his domestic team Karnataka. Abhinav Manohar scored a quickfire half century, striking at above 200 but couldn't prevent the loss. Blitzkrieg down the order by Manoj Bhandage who scored 25 runs off just 9 balls, could only narrow the margin of the loss.

Interestingly, Gill is yet to debut for the Men in Blue in the T20I format. He has played 12 ODIs and scored 579 runs at a fantastic average of 57.9. In Test cricket, the Punjab cricketer has played 11 matches and scored 579 runs at an average of 30.47. His knock of 91 runs in the fourth innings of the Gabba Test against Australia had helped him achieve overnight fame as Team India had broken the 32 years unbeaten streak of Australia at the venue, with a historic win.

