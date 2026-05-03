Shubman Gill left speechless, goes into shock after Danny Morrison stumps him with ‘no wedding bells’ question

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was caught off guard, and an awkward interaction followed with the broadcaster Danny Morrison during the toss ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fixture against the Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. It all started after Gill won the toss and opted to bowl. Everything was going normally, but the chat between the Gujarat captain and the former New Zealand pacer took an unexpected turn after Morrison ended up asking Gill about getting married.

Shubman Gill left speechless yet again by Danny Morrison. (PTI)

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Yes, you read that right. Such questions are not normal during the customary chats during toss or the post-match presentation, but Morrison stumped one and all through his question to Gill.

Gill's expression said it all as he took a moment or two before responding to Morrison. This question ended the conversation between the two, and Morrison shifted his attention to Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab Kings captain.

Here's how the conversation went between the 26-year-old Gill and Morrison:

Morrison: Still, Shubhers, there are no wedding bells around the corner? Anything that we need to know about.

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{{^usCountry}} Gill: No. No. Nothing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gill: No. No. Nothing. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Morrison: Good to see you. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Morrison: Good to see you. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It is worth noting that this isn't the first time that Morrison made Gill speechless during an IPL game. Last year, the former Kiwi speedster posed the same question in front of the India Test and ODI captain. Ahead of the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat, Morrison asked Gill, "You're looking lovely, no wedding bells in the future. What's happening? You getting married?" Shubman Gill single {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is worth noting that this isn't the first time that Morrison made Gill speechless during an IPL game. Last year, the former Kiwi speedster posed the same question in front of the India Test and ODI captain. Ahead of the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat, Morrison asked Gill, "You're looking lovely, no wedding bells in the future. What's happening? You getting married?" Shubman Gill single {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Last year, during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter India, Gill revealed that he had been single for three years. "I mean, I've been single for over three years, and so many speculations and rumours link me with different people. And sometimes, it's so ridiculous that I would have never even seen or met that person ever in my life. And I would be hearing rumours about why I'm with this person and this person, where else I'd be, like," said Gill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter India, Gill revealed that he had been single for three years. "I mean, I've been single for over three years, and so many speculations and rumours link me with different people. And sometimes, it's so ridiculous that I would have never even seen or met that person ever in my life. And I would be hearing rumours about why I'm with this person and this person, where else I'd be, like," said Gill. {{/usCountry}}

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"Like, I know I'm so focused on what I need to do in my professional career. There is no space in my life to be with someone for 300 days a year. We are on the road, travelling somewhere. So there is hardly any time to be able to be with someone or invest, you know, the time to be with someone in a relationship," he added.

Coming back to the match between Gujarat and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first in Ahmedabad. Gujarat made one change, bringing in Nishant Sidhu in place of Shahrukh Khan.

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