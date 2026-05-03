GT vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: Top 4 within touching distance for Gujarat, Punjab want to return to winning ways
GT vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans have racked up a couple of key wins to keep themselves well and truly in the hunt for a playoff spot. Punjab Kings have looked nearly unbeatable this season, but did suffer their first loss of the season, and will look to course-correct.
GT vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: Things begin to look really interesting in the playoff race. A couple of poor results for Rajasthan Royals has opened the door for the teams beneath them, in particular Gujarat Titans, who are suddenly two points off the top four with a game in hand. ...Read More
The IPL is well and truly alive if the results can go a particular way – but equally, it is so easy for losses to be deflating at this stage. Punjab themselves received a wakeup call as a big total was easily chased down by Sunrisers Hyderabad, in a 200+ haul-down that has become typical in IPL 2026.
Punjab's batting remains supreme thanks to their ‘Prabharya’ opening pair, who continue to deliver consistently, and thanks in large part to the form of Shreyas Iyer as their leader in the middle order. Marcus Stoinis also came good for them in the previous match, another tick in their book.
The concern for Ponting and Iyer's men is in the bowling department, which has managed to concede 200+ in five of their seven completed games thus far, conceding 195 to struggling MI in a sixth. The only full innings where they held a team to sub-200 was in fact GT themselves earlier this season, but that was their trickiest chase yet.
Ponting and the PBKS think-tank will be aware that conceding 200+ regularly is a recipe for disaster, the batting papering over the cracks of a bowling unit that hasn't clicked into form. They have the personnel and know they need to adjust and be proactive in how they address the issue.
Gujarat Titans are not the most destructive batting unit in the competition, but know their gameplan will be predicated on using their bowling corps to restrict PBKS to a small total, before using the class and experience of their top three to try chase it down.
GT vs PBKS LIVE Score: Punjab suffered first loss first time out
GT vs PBKS LIVE Score: Punjab have become a winning machine under Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer, thanks in large part to the terrific strength of their batting. But their bowling has threatened to come undone for a couple of games, and it finally happened as they leaked far too many bad balls to Sunrisers last week, handing them a first loss of the season, and something they need to change.
GT vs PBKS LIVE Score: GT play catchup with return to winning form
GT vs PBKS LIVE Score: A couple of weeks ago, GT were in trouble after a heavy, bruising loss to MI, which seemed to have exposed their top order. In the matches since, they have come roaring back with excellent bowling performances, and are suddenly 2 points off second place, 3 points off first.
GT vs PBKS LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!
GT vs PBKS LIVE Score: The second half of a Sunday double header as the calendar turns over into May. Another important match in the context of the playoff race – the team leading the top 4 takes on the team sitting right outside of it, which at the moment has a chance to play catch-up and get right on their tail with a win. Big game in Ahmedabad!