Shubman Gill likely to be appointed India's Test captain after Rohit Sharma retires: HT Exclusive

Shubman Gill is the frontrunner to become India's next Test captain after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the longest format of the game on Wednesday evening. Sharing a photo of his Test cap on Instagram stories, Rohit said, "Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years." Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill(AP)

India's next Test assignment is the five-match Test series against England, beginning June 20, and Rohit's retirement leaves a vacuum in the leadership department. Given his history with injuries, Jasprit Bumrah, who led the team in Rohit's absence in two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, is unlikely to be chosen as the skipper.

Sources privy to developments confirmed to Hindustan Times that the selection committee is considering Shubman Gill, 25, as the next captain. However, the final call will be made once the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee speaks to the BCCI top brass and makes its eventual choice.

With the series against England, a completely new WTC cycle would get underway, so it would make sense for the selection committee to appoint a young skipper who can take the team forward.

However, it is important to mention that Shubman Gill has yet to prove himself in overseas tours, as his best returns in the longest format have come in the subcontinent. His best overseas tour remains his debut series, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2020-21.

"Ideally, you want someone who can play all the matches in a series. Shubman is already leading in the IPL, and he has shown he has a great head on his shoulders. Gujarat Titans have been performing well and Shubman has excelled both as a captain and batter. He can take the team to new heights," a source privy to developments told Hindustan Times.

Gill has so far played 32 Tests, scoring 1,893 runs at an average of 35.05. He has seven half-centuries and five tons to his name. The right-hander had a disappointing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scoring just 93 runs in five innings, with his highest score being 31 in the first innings of the Adelaide Test.

Rohit walks into sunset

Rohit Sharma had earlier stood down from the Sydney Test against Australia, owing to poor form in Tests. Under the 38-year-old, India suffered back-to-back series defeats against New Zealand (home) and Australia (away).

After standing down from the Sydney Test, Rohit Sharma emphatically stated that he would be going nowhere and would continue to play Tests. However, doubts remained over his participation in the England Tests.

A month prior to the start of the England tour, Rohit has now finally brought the curtain down on his Test career, which blossomed after he was made the opener by the Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri regime.

Rohit Sharma played 67 Tests for India, scoring 4301 runs at an average of 40.57.