Shubman Gill out for two-ball duck on Ranji Trophy comeback; Ravindra Jadeja’s torrid run with bat continues

The Shubman Gill vs Ravindra Jadeja duel was expected to headline the Ranji Trophy 6th round match between Punjab and Saurashtra, but neither India’s Test captain nor one of the country’s top all-rounders could create an impact on Day 1. Jadeja was out for 7 off six balls, while Gill departed for a second-ball duck as 15 wickets already tumbled on the opening day. Shubman Gill lasted for only two balls (PTI)

Both Gill and Jadeja have been under the firing line – Jadeja for his prolonged slump in form with the bat, and Gill for his captaincy. The skipper got himself back in form with back-to-back fifties during India’s recent 2-1 series defeat to New Zealand at home, but hasn’t been able to swim out of troubled waters yet. This was Gill’s first Ranji Trophy match since last year’s game against Karnataka in January. He played a couple of Vijay Hazare Trophy matches lately, but hit the straps in India’s premier domestic red-ball tournament only after a year.

Gill, the captain, was out LBW off the bowling of left-arm spinner Parth Bhut. Coming to bat at No. 3, a position lower than where he bats for India in Tests, Gill was done in by a delivery from the all-rounder. Gill’s departure left Punjab in a spot of bother at 73/4, which quickly became 87/5, and counting. Earlier in the day, Saurashtra could only survive 47.1 overs, getting all out for 172. Jadeja helped himself to an early boundary but was out caught soon after.

Besides Jadeja and Gill, several other Indians are also in action. Nitish Kumar Reddy is bowling against Mumbai, while Mohammed Siraj has picked up a wicket already. Sarfaraz Khan has struck a half-century. India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will remain sidelined as he continues his recovery from an injury picked up ahead of the New Zealand ODIs.

The Ranji Trophy resumes after a two-month hiatus for white-ball tournaments, with two league rounds left before the quarter-finals get underway on February 6.