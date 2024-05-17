Shubman Gill, Pat Cummins play rock-paper-scissor to decide result after officials confirm washout in SRH vs GT clash

Gujarat Titans' campaign in the 2024 Indian Premier League ended on a disappointing note. The side was denied a shot at the playoffs after two successive washouts in their last two matches; on Thursday, their game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad was abandoned due to relentless rain in Hyderabad, helping the latter secure their spot in the playoffs. With this outcome, SRH became the third team to advance to the playoffs, joining Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the top of the standings. Pat Cummins (L) and Shubman Gill play rock-paper-scissor to decide result(IPL)

GT, the previous year's finalists, concluded their season with 12 points from 14 matches. The weather played spoilsport from the beginning, with the toss delayed and the outfield remaining covered as the rain intensified. The cutoff time for a minimum five-over game was 10:56 PM, but with no let-up in the drizzle, the match was officially called off.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A video is now doing the rounds of the moment when the captains of both sides—Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill and Pat Cummins of the Sunrisers Hyderabad—were informed about the game being abandoned. Before the two shook hands to confirm the abandonment, they hilariously decided to play rock-paper-scissors to funnily ascertain a result. Gill won the game and celebrated as the two shared a laugh in a heartwarming moment before eventually agreeing to the officials' decision.

Watch:

SRH's qualification on Thursday increases the stakes for other teams vying for the final playoff spots. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings are now under pressure to secure wins and improve their net run rates to stay in contention. Their clash – on Saturday – promises high drama and excitement as both teams fight for the remaining place in the coveted playoffs.

Playoff scenarios

Four teams – Chennai Super Kings (14), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (12), Delhi Capitals (14), and Lucknow Super Giants (12) – are still in the race for the last spot.

If LSG win against Mumbai Indians on Friday, they will move to 14 points to stay mathematically alive but CSK will seal the spot if they beat RCB or the game is washed out on Saturday.

If RCB beat CSK by at least 18 runs or 11 balls to spare then they will grab the fourth available spot on the basis of net run rate as they would be on 14 points, same as DC, CSK and LSG (if they win).