Shubman Gill pulled up by umpire after taking Travis Head's catch in Champions Trophy; Atherton, Hayden disagree

When Shubman Gill ran in from long on to take the catch, countless Indian fans across the globe held their breath. It was no ordinary catch. It was no ordinary match. It was Travis Head, a well-set and high-flying one in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. The Australia opener has hurt too many times in recent years, and he was threatening to do a rerun of sorts when Varun Chakaravarthy pulled the plugs, foxing the left-hander into a false shot. Shubman Gill was pulled up by the umpire for celebrating Travis Head's catch early

The ball hung in the air for ages, or so it seemed. Gill, wearing a floppy hat, gobbled up like it was his favourite breakfast, much to the delight of the Indian fans. Head, who got off to his slowest start, scoring just 1 run in 10 balls, was walking back after scoring 39 off 33 balls. Head, who hit five fours and two sixes, was dismissed in the powerplay by a spinner for the first time in his ODI career.

Moments after Head's dismissal, umpire Richard Illingworth was seen having a word with Gill. Commentators Harsha Bhogle, Michael Atherton and Matthew Hayden indicated that it must have had something to do with Gill's catch. The India vice-captain released the ball quickly as soon as he held onto it. According to the laws of the game, the fielder has to be in complete control of the ball in order for it to be considered a complete catch.

Ahterton, Gill discuss umpire's reaction to Gill's catch

Atherton said Gill was in complete control, and there should be no doubt about the legitimacy of the catch. Hayden agreed and said that Gill held on to the ball for nearly three seconds. The former Australia opener, however, added that it was good on the umpire's part to warn Gill just to make sure he is aware of the time frame he needs to keep the ball in hand before throwing it up in the air for celebration.

Atherton and Hayden then discussed Steve Waugh's famous Herschelle Gibbs drop catch in the 1999 ODI World Cup.

Bhogle praised Gill for taking the umpire's word of caution in his stride and nodding before walking away.

India got two wickets in the first 10 overs after Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat on a Dubai pitch that is expected to get slower as the match progresses. Mohammed Shami dismissed young opening batter Cooper Connolly in the third over of the match. Head fell in the 9th over.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then put on an impressive partnership of 56 runs but just when Australia threatened to take the game away from India, Ravindra Jadeja trapped Labuschagne LBW for 29.