Shubman Gill reaches career-best T20I ranking, Yashasvi Jaiswal rockets over 1000 places despite India's loss to Windies

India batter Shubman Gill did not have a productive tour to the Caribbean islands but his half-century in the fourth T20I against the West Indies at Lauderhill in Florida has seen him reach a career-best 25th position in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings for batters. Gill moved up 43 places after scores of 77 and nine in the last two T20Is of the five-match series that the West Indies won 3-2. Gill’s previous best in the format was 30th position, attained in February, after he registered India’s highest score in T20Is, an unbeaten 126 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal (R) and Shubman Gill (L)(AFP)

Gill’s opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, with whom he added 165 runs in the fourth match, has also made rapid progress. The left-hander, who made his debut in the third match of the series, rocketed over a thousand places to reach 88th position for his player of the match’ effort of 84 not out off 51 deliveries in the fourth T20I.

Both Jaiswal and Gill, however, failed to get India off to a good start in the series-deciding T20I at the same venue. It turned out to be a crucial factor as India fell short of what can be termed a competitive T20 total. The visitors posted 165/9 which the West Indies chased down with two overs and eight wickets to spare to win the series.

West Indies opener Brandon King’s 85 not out off 55 balls has lifted him five places to a career-best 13th position while Kyle Mayers (up two places to 45th) and Shimron Hetmyer (up 16 places to 85th) also moved up.

In the rankings for bowlers, West Indies’ left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein is up three places to 11th and Jason Holder is up two places to 25th after they bagged two wickets each in the final match while Romario Shepherd’s match-winning four-wicket haul has lifted him 20 slots to 63rd position.

India’s left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has progressed 23 places to 28th position after grabbing two wickets in the fourth match.

