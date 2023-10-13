Shubman Gill reacts after winning ICC Player of Month award for September 2023

India opener Shubman Gill won the ICC Men's Payer of the Month award for September 2023 due to his run-scoring feats in his country’s trophy-winning Asia Cup campaign and the subsequent ODI series against Australia, while Sri Lankan icon Chamari Athapaththu claimed the ICC Women’s Player of the Month crown after her T20I batting and bowling exploits last month delivered her side’s maiden series win on English soil.

India's Shubman Gill(AFP)

Gill has enjoyed a whirlwind run of form in 2023 which has seen him surge up the ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings, and now lies within touching distance of Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

Runs flooded in for the 24-year-old in ODI cricket in September. He started the month with half-centuries against Nepal and Pakistan before passing three figures in stylish fashion against Bangladesh in Colombo en-route to the final. Chasing down 51 to win the low-scoring finale, Gill remained at the crease to see his side over the line.

Following the conclusion of the Asia Cup, Gill once again shone in the subsequent series against Australia, bagging 74 runs in Mohali and 104 in Indore at more than a run-a-ball.

His 480 runs during the calendar month came at an average of 80, and a strike rate of 99.37.

Reacting to his award win, Gill said, “I am delighted to have won the ICC Player of the Month award for the month of September. It's a great privilege to represent India at the international level and contribute towards the team's cause. This award will further motivate me to continue to seek excellence and make the country proud.

“I managed to make a handy contribution towards the team which had the fortune of winning the Asia Cup 2023 and then, follow it up with an ODI series win against Australia in September. I take this opportunity to thank all my teammates, family and the coaches, without whom this achievement would not have been possible."

Gill claimed his second Player of the Month prize for 2023 after beating compatriot Mohammed Siraj, and England’s Dawid Malan, both of whom displayed outstanding form in shorter formats of the international game ahead of the World Cup 2023.

Chamari Athapaththu, on the other hand, has been a consistent performer on the world stage for Sri Lanka over a number of years, but her performances in September hit new heights, earning her first Player of the Month award, as well as a historic series victory over England in T20Is.

Athapaththu commented, “I am extremely happy to be named ICC Women’s Player of the Month, a recognition I consider not only owned by me, but by our entire team, as without them, I would not have been able to perform to my strengths.

"This award will definitely be a boost for me, my teammates, and our fans, who have been with the team throughout, giving their fullest support, and also be an encouragement for our young cricketers, thus showing them the path.”

