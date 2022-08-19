'He reminds me of Waugh, Martyn. Only 4-5 players bat like that now': Ex-Pakistan captain's huge claim on India star

India secured a dominant 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series on Thursday. After bowling out the hosts on 189, India chased down the target in 30.5 overs with openers Shubman Gill (82*) and Shikhar Dhawan (81*) remaining unbeaten. With the ball, Deepak Chahar – who made a return to international cricket after over six months – took three wickets, while Prasidh Krishna and spinner Axar Patel had as many dismissals to their name.

KL Rahul also made a return to the side after a long injury hiatus, and even though he has played as an opener in the Indian team for the past few years, Rahul shifted himself to the middle-order to accommodate for youngster Gill, who has delivered impressive performances in the role of late. The youngster was named the player of the match in the side's last ODI series against West Indies, and continued on his impressive performance in Zimbabwe.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, who has, on many occasions, has appreciated Gill for his batting skills, showered the youngster with praise after his Zimbabwe knock and even compared him with Aussie greats Damien Martyn and Mark Waugh.

“These days, people often talk about power-hitting. Power-hitters dominate the conversations among players as well as those in higher positions. In such a time, a player like Shubman Gill comes in who is a brilliant timer of the ball, who plays conventional cricket shots. Babar is one of them, and I think there are 4-5 players remaining in the world who play like that. Rest all are switching towards power-hitting,” said Butt on his official YouTube channel.

“Shubman Gill reminds me of players like Mark Waugh and Damien Martyn. They were touch players. It doesn't feel like he smashes the ball too hard. He simply caresses it. He plays beautiful cricket. I love to watch him bat. When I saw him bat for the first time in Test cricket, I had said straightaway that he is going to be a big player,” the former Pakistan captain said further.

Team India will return to action on Saturday for the second ODI of the series in Harare.

