Shubman Gill reveals conversation with Rohit, Dravid about not opening in Tests and batting at No.3 instead

The India vs West Indies 1st Test in Dominica marks a new beginning for India's Test side in more ways than one. There are two debutants in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan while the pace attack too bears a new look with no Jasprit Bumrah (out injured) and Mohammed Shami in the side. That's not all, the two-match Test series is also a new beginning for Shubman Gill. He is set to bat at No.3 now.

India's captain Rohit Sharma (2R) and India's Shubman Gill(AFP)

That India will have a new No.3 was confirmed when the selectors decided to drop Cheteshwar Pujara but it was supposed to be either Jaiswal or Ruturaj Gaikwad. Gill has been India's designated Test opener ever since making his Test debut in Australia in 2021. In the 30 innings he has played, Gill has batted at No.3 only once for India. It was the second innings of a Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai and although he scored 47, it took no time for the team management to bring him back to the opener's spot in the next Test.

Gill, however, prefers the No.3 or 4 position and he let the team management know about his feelings ahead of the West Indies series. "He himself went up to Rahul bhai (coach Dravid) and requested that since he has played all his cricket at No. 3 and 4, he feels he could contribute more for the team in that slot," captain Rohit Sharma said during a media conference on the eve of the opening Test.

It could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for India as Gill slotting in at No.3 would not only mean India get a left and right opening combination at the top with Rohit and Jaiswal but it also prepares Gill to take eventually take over from Virat Kohli at No.4.

'Batting at No.3 is not very different from opening the batting': Gill

Ahead of the first Test, Gill revealed the conversation he had with coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma about his batting position. "In India A matches, I batted a lot at No.3 and 4. They asked me where I wanted to bat in the series and I said I wanted to bat at No.3 and I think it's a good position for me that is where I wanna consolidate. It is always an advantage to play against the new ball. I have that advantage while opening the batting. Batting at No.3 is not very different from opening the batting. You probably get a little more break in between innings," he said to the broadcasters.

Gill is now pitted to be one of India's mainstays in the batting unit in all three formats but the 23-year-old is not ready to term himself as 'senior member' of the squad yet. "Not really, I'm not a senior player. The roles are a bit different but not really a senior player yet," he added.

West Indies, meanwhile, won the toss and opted to bat first.

