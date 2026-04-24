Shubman Gill rues Virat Kohli drop catch, says 'tough on fielder'; admits bowling inconsistency: ‘Had our moments but…’

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill admitted that his bowlers didn't put up enough pressure on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the middle overs as they failed to defend the 206-run target and lost the match with seven balls to spare. The Titans had a massive chance to put RCB on the mat early in the chase, but Washington Sundar dropped the all-important catch of Virat Kohli on a golden duck in the first over. The RCB maestro made the Titans pay for that drop catch and smashed a brilliant 81 runs off 44 balls to make the chase a cakewalk for his side.

Shubman Gill opened up on what went wrong after Virat Kohli's reprieve.(AFP)

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After Gujarat Titans fell short in defending 206 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, skipper Shubman Gill pointed to missed chances and inconsistent bowling as key turning points in the match. Referring to the early drop of Virat Kohli on zero, Gill said such moments are always tough on fielders, but added that what matters most is how the team responds and fights back after those setbacks.

“I mean, when a batsman gets dropped on nought, it's always tough on the fielder, but I think it's important how you come back in the game and with the ball, I think we had our moments, but I don't think we were able to consistently hit the length ball, which was at times difficult to hit on this wicket. And, you know, some balls here and there and I think they batted brilliantly in the middle overs," Shubman said at the toss.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, despite a brilliant century from Sai Sudharsan, Gujarat Titans were slightly below-par on the Bengaluru surface, finishing at 205/3 in 20 overs. Shubman admitted that the side lost momentum in the final stretch, particularly between the 16th and 19th overs, where they struggled to find boundaries and the scoring rate dipped, allowing the pressure to build and the innings to stall at a crucial stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, despite a brilliant century from Sai Sudharsan, Gujarat Titans were slightly below-par on the Bengaluru surface, finishing at 205/3 in 20 overs. Shubman admitted that the side lost momentum in the final stretch, particularly between the 16th and 19th overs, where they struggled to find boundaries and the scoring rate dipped, allowing the pressure to build and the innings to stall at a crucial stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Yeah, definitely. I think from 16 till 19, those three overs we couldn't get any boundaries and we didn't get as many runs as we would have liked. I think those three overs were very crucial for us," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Yeah, definitely. I think from 16 till 19, those three overs we couldn't get any boundaries and we didn't get as many runs as we would have liked. I think those three overs were very crucial for us," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Talking about Sudharsan’s superb century, skipper Gill spoke about the opener’s response after a couple of low scores in the previous matches, highlighting the frustration he carried from those dismissals before this strong comeback.

"He was quite upset how he got out in the last two games and I hope he gives more strike to me in the powerplay in the next game," he added.

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