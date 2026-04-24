Virat Kohli enters elite IPL league of legends with double milestone night in high-pressure Gujarat Titans chase

Virat Kohli continued his sublime form in IPL 2026, with the run-machine shifting into full flow after an early scare against Gujarat Titans. The RCB stalwart was dropped on a golden duck by Washington Sundar off Mohammed Siraj, a moment that proved costly as he went on to take control of the chase. From there on, Kohli dictated terms, finding gaps with ease and ensuring the required run rate never became a concern in the pursuit of 206. His approach remained measured, mixing caution with calculated aggression, while consistently keeping the scoreboard moving. Virat Kohli registers his name in some record books. (PTI)

Early in the innings, Kohli also etched his name into the record books, becoming the first batter to cross 800 fours in IPL history. He now stands well clear at the top of the list, with Shikhar Dhawan next with 768, though he has stepped away from the league. David Warner (663) and Rohit Sharma (653) are the only others to breach the 600-mark, highlighting Kohli’s remarkable consistency and longevity at the highest level.

Meanwhile, the ex-RCB skipper added another milestone to his remarkable career, bringing up 300 IPL sixes with a clean strike off Rashid Khan just after the powerplay. With that hit, he became only the third batter in the league’s history to reach the mark, joining an elite list alongside Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle.

While Kohli’s game has largely been built on timing and placement, the landmark also reflects his evolution as a T20 batter over the years. He now stands among the top power-hitters in the competition, even without relying solely on big hitting. Gayle continues to lead the charts with 357 sixes in just 141 innings, a record that remains unmatched, while Rohit sits second with 310 sixes from 271 innings. Kohli’s entry into this group further highlights his longevity and adaptability in the format.

Also Read - Sai Sudharsan enters Chris Gayle territory with historic three-peat IPL centuries, becomes first Indian on elusive list

Kohli brought up his half-century in just 30 balls, anchoring Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s chase of 206 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and keeping his side firmly in control with a composed and well-paced innings. Meanwhile, after reaching the milestone, Kohli shifted gears and accelerated smoothly, even targeting Jason Holder with two superb sixes as he looked set to push towards a century. However, he eventually fell for 81 off 44 balls, chopping a slower bouncer back onto his stumps. His innings included 8 fours and 4 sixes, underlining both control and intent in a high-pressure chase.

Sudharsan's ton powers GT to 205/3 Earlier, Sai Sudharsan produced a magnificent 100 that stood in contrast to conventional T20 batting, yet proved more than enough to power Gujarat Titans to a competitive 205 for three.

Sudharsan’s 58-ball knock, his third IPL hundred, formed the backbone of GT’s trend-defying effort with the bat. The left-hander dominated the 128-run opening stand with captain Shubman Gill (32 off 24) right from the outset, facing 29 deliveries in the Powerplay compared to Gill’s seven, and setting the tone early.