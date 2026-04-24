Sai Sudharsan enters Chris Gayle territory with historic three-peat IPL centuries, becomes first Indian on elusive list

Sai Sudharsan once again underlined his class in the Indian Premier League, returning to form in emphatic fashion with a fluent 57-ball century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Gujarat Titans opener, who had impressed last season, showcased a composed and mature approach, relying more on timing than brute force. He rarely looked to muscle the ball, instead finding gaps with precision and keeping the scoreboard ticking without taking undue risks. Sai Sudharsan smashed a 57-ball century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (REUTERS)

Meanwhile, with this knock, Sudharsan became the first Indian to score centuries in three consecutive IPL seasons, underlining his remarkable consistency in recent years and strengthening his reputation as one of the most dependable batters in the format. He now sits second on the overall list, with Chris Gayle still leading the way after achieving the feat across three successive seasons from 2011 to 2013. The milestone further highlights Sudharsan’s steady rise and his ability to deliver impactful performances season after season at the highest level.

It was a knock of high quality, with Sudharsan appearing in control for most of his innings and dictating terms to the bowlers. He capitalised on a batting-friendly surface and relatively short boundaries, conditions that have historically favoured stroke-makers at the venue. Making full use of the situation, he ensured Gujarat Titans stayed on top throughout the contest.

At the other end, captain Shubman Gill played a more subdued role, allowing his partner to dictate the tempo. The duo put together a crucial 128-run opening stand, laying a solid platform and putting RCB under sustained pressure from the outset. Sudharsan faced the bulk of deliveries in the powerplay, while Gill rotated strike and ensured stability. There was a visible sense of calm in the Titans’ innings, with neither batter showing any signs of panic or unnecessary aggression. Their measured approach allowed them to build steadily, picking the right moments to attack without losing control.

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It was his third IPL century, embellished with 11 fours and five sixes, as he ensured the run rate stayed in check by finding boundaries at regular intervals. However, he was dismissed soon after reaching the milestone, with Josh Hazlewood getting the better of him, taking a sharp return catch off his own bowling.