Shubman Gill’s injury not a workload issue: Morkel

Kolkata: Wearing a neck brace, Shubman Gill was stretchered out of Eden Gardens on Saturday after the second day’s play and to a hospital. An official update on the extent of the India captain’s injury is expected on Sunday, a team official said. India's captain Shubman Gill (C) walks back to the pavilion after his injury during the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 15, 2025. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (AFP)

Gill, 26, was three balls old into his innings, having coming in at the fall of Washington Sundar’s wicket, when a neck spasm ruled out further participation in the day’s play. That happened in the fifth ball of the 35th over of India’s innings and when Gill had swept off-spinner Simon Harmer for four, his first scoring shot. Television footage had shown Gill telling players and staff that he had woken up with a neck sprain.

“Bad timing,” said Morne Morkel, India’s bowling coach. “It was just unfortunate this morning that he woke up with a stiff neck he carried into the day which was crucial for us.” Another partnership, Morkel said, with him around was what the team needed at the time. What India got instead was another new batter at the crease, he said.

In Gill’s absence, Rishabh Pant led when South Africa batted in the second innings. Pant chirped like he always does, got Ravindra Jadeja to use the Club House End and once was heard on the stump mic pleading to Kuldeep Yadav to use the rough on the other side of the crease. It worked as Marco Jansen nicked to KL Rahul at slip. Cue, celebrations.

Morkel said the team management first needs to assess how Gill got a stiff neck. “It could be a result from a bad night’s sleep.” What he was sure of was that it could not be due to his playing a lot of cricket. “I don’t think we can put it down to the load, you know,” said Morkel. “Shubman is a very fit guy, he looks after himself really well.”

That said, few international cricketers have played as much as Gill. Including a gruelling series in England, his first as captain, Gill has played eight Tests (including this) in 2025. He has also played 11 ODIs and 27 T20 matches including those for India in the shortest format. “Since the Asia Cup, it’s been a packed schedule, playing back-to-back matches and switching formats regularly,” the India captain had said before the first Test here.

“I am still trying to figure out how to balance playing all three formats,” Gill had said, adding that physically he felt fine. “The challenge is more mental.” That and getting over jet lag having flown in from Australia where he was on a white-ball assignment for India, he said.

What adds to Gill’s workload is that he captains India in Tests and ODIs and is Surya Kumar Yadav’s deputy in T20 Internationals. He also leads Gujarat Titans in IPL.