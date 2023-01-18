Shubman Gill scripts history with sensational double century, breaks Tendulkar's long-standing record in 1st ODI vs NZ

Playing a blinder of a knock in the 1st One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series against New Zealand on Wednesday, Indian opener Shubman Gill slammed a record-breaking double century to enter his name in the history books. Days after Indian southpaw Ishan Kishan stunned the cricket fraternity with a double ton in Bangladesh, opener Gill stamped his authority and notched up a memorable double century in the ODI series opener against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Tormenting the New Zealand bowling attack in the 1st ODI, opener Gill become the fifth Indian batter to register an individual score of 200 in the 50-over format. Opener Gill (23y 132d) has eclipsed his teammate Kishan (24) by becoming the youngest batter to slam a double ton in ODI cricket. Wicketkeeper-batter Kishan is followed by veteran Indian opener Rohit in the elite of double centurions. The India skipper was 26 when he scored a sublime double-century against Australia at Bengaluru back in 2013.

ALSO READ: Watch: Huge controversy erupts as Hardik Pandya given out in freak dismissal; 3rd umpire blasted for 'poor' decision

Interestingly, in-form batter Gill has surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar by registering the highest score against New Zealand in ODI cricket. Batting legend Tendulkar had played a gritty knock of 186* against New Zealand in 1999 at Hyderabad. Legendary cricketer Tendulkar became the first men's cricketer to score an ODI double century back in 2010. The former Indian skipper had played an unbeaten knock of 200* off 147 balls against South Africa at Gwalior.

After Tendulkar, legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag became the second Indian batter to score a double century in 2011. Sehwag scored 219 off 149 balls against the West Indies. Veteran opener Rohit is the only batter to score 3 double centuries in the history of the 50-over format. Indian skipper Rohit holds the record for registering the highest individual score in ODI cricket. Nicknamed the Hitman, the senior batter had smashed 264 off 173 balls against Sri Lanka in 2014 at the Eden Gardens.

Rohit was India's second-highest run-getter with a score of 34 in the 1st ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday. Talking more about the high-scoring encounter, Rohit's partner-in-crime Gill smashed a hat-trick of sixes in Lockie Ferguson's over to complete his maiden double ton in style at Hyderabad. Gill's record-breaking knock in the series opener propelled Team India to 349-8 in the 50-over contest.

Opener Gill also became India's fastest batter to complete 1,000 ODI runs in the same match. The 23-year-old upstaged Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, who achieved the same feat in 24 innings for Team India. Opener Gill reached the same milestone in his 19th ODI appearance for the Asian giants. Dubbed as the next big thing in world cricket, Gill has played 13 Tests, 19 ODIs, and 3 T20Is for India. The Gujarat Titans (GT) star made his international debut against New Zealand at Seddon Park in 2019.

