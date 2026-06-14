Shubman Gill steps out of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s shadow: Afghanistan outing marks the arrival of a leader

Shubman Gill is slowly understanding that to garner respect among teammates as a captain, he has to become a reliable batter first. He has to score big runs consistently and consistently lead the team to wins. Yes, he has to do both to stay as the India captain for long. Against Afghanistan in the first ODI at Dharamsala on Saturday, he did precisely that.

Shubman Gill was in total control against Afghanistan.(AFP)

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It won’t be wrong to say that Shubman Gill’s ODI captaincy journey well and truly kick-started against Afghanistan. He may have been made ODI captain last year after the Champions Trophy win, but on Saturday, for the first time he appeared like one. He led the team from the front. His misunderstanding with Rohit Sharma between the wickets was the only blemish. Chasing 195 in a 25-over-a-side game after rain came down for hours at Dharamsala, Gill put on a batting clinic. The required run rate was around 8 right from the outset, and the Indian captain batted with that in mind throughout.

Also Read: Shubman Gill opens up on what Rohit Sharma told him after getting run out cheaply in 1st ODI against Afghanistan

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{{^usCountry}} Rohit, Ishan Kishan and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer deserted him after small partnerships, but he stayed till the end, and his 84 not out off 66 balls helped India to a comfortable win. Gill can learn a lot from the Suryakumar Yadav example. Just three months back, Surya led India to a T20I World Cup trophy, but when the team to Ireland and England T20Is was announced earlier this month, not only was he removed from the captaincy but he also lost his place in the side. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rohit, Ishan Kishan and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer deserted him after small partnerships, but he stayed till the end, and his 84 not out off 66 balls helped India to a comfortable win. Gill can learn a lot from the Suryakumar Yadav example. Just three months back, Surya led India to a T20I World Cup trophy, but when the team to Ireland and England T20Is was announced earlier this month, not only was he removed from the captaincy but he also lost his place in the side. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Just for one reason: that his bat stopped producing big runs. Back in the day, Sachin Tendulkar, even though the team kept losing under him, managed to keep his place because he was scoring runs like a machine. Twice, he was made captain, and twice he disappointed, but he remained India’s number one batter by a mile. Under Suryakumar, the team won a lot. They became the most dangerous T20I side the world had ever seen, but since he was not contributing enough with the bat, he was done away with after the T20I World Cup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just for one reason: that his bat stopped producing big runs. Back in the day, Sachin Tendulkar, even though the team kept losing under him, managed to keep his place because he was scoring runs like a machine. Twice, he was made captain, and twice he disappointed, but he remained India’s number one batter by a mile. Under Suryakumar, the team won a lot. They became the most dangerous T20I side the world had ever seen, but since he was not contributing enough with the bat, he was done away with after the T20I World Cup. {{/usCountry}}

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Last year, when India toured England over a five-Test series, Gill had piled on the runs, and that’s what saved him from criticism. India drew the series 2-2, but they should have won it. Twice, at Headingley and at Lord’s, they should have won. First time, the bowlers disappointed; second time, the batsmen. Because India still managed to draw an important overseas series, and to boot, Gill piled up 754 runs in the series, his leadership was considered a success.

Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir's full backing!

While cricket captains all over the world are under much more pressure than other players in the team, in India, it's another level. There are 1.5 billion people ready to exalt or ridicule you, depending on the nature of your produce.

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On Saturday, for the first time, Gill appeared to enjoy the backing of the team management. India chief selector Ajit Agarkar, going by his tenure so far since 2023, likes to give captaincy assignments from one ICC white-ball event to another. The next ODI World Cup is in 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, so Gill has the backing till then, with head coach Gautam Gambhir also on the same page. Unless the team really bombs it, he is set to lead the team in the African continent. He just has to score well and win well. And once he does that, he will have the trust and respect of his teammates and the team management even more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prateek Srivastava ...Read More Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work. Read Less

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