Shubman Gill urged to make a statement amid Rohit Sharma's World Cup uncertainty: 'He must come out in the press'

The debate surrounding Rohit Sharma's place in India's ODI squad for the 2027 World Cup has gathered pace in recent months amid reports that the selectors remain unconvinced about his long-term future. Despite the speculation, Rohit has repeatedly made it clear that he wants to lead India in South Africa next year. The veteran opener responded in the best possible manner by producing a magnificent century at Lord's, a knock that came when many believed it could be his final international appearance. That innings not only silenced many of his critics but also reignited the conversation around his World Cup prospects. Several former cricketers have since thrown their weight behind Rohit, arguing that his experience, leadership and ability to deliver in big matches make him an invaluable asset as India build towards another World Cup campaign.

Shubman Gill played the last World Cup under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. (ANI Pic Service)

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Former India batter Mohammad Kaif believes the uncertainty surrounding Rohit's ODI future can only be resolved with a clear stance from the team management. Kaif said captain Shubman Gill should publicly back Rohit if he wants the veteran opener in India's plans for the 2027 World Cup, stressing that strong leaders have always stood by experienced players during difficult phases.

"I think it will be a 'wait and watch' case. There is a lot of confusion, but that clarity has to come. Gill must come out in the press and give a statement that I want Rohit for the World Cup. A captain is always there when the team is made. Selectors may not know as much as players know about each other's game. He will have to convince the coach and selectors and make such calls. Sehwag and Yuvraj were not scoring. Ganguly always used to stand by them and said that they would come back. Dhoni has backed players. Rohit has backed players himself. A captain has to stand by the players," he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“Need to get this clarity”

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{{^usCountry}} Continuing his argument, Kaif said a public endorsement from Gill would bring much-needed transparency to the situation and strengthen his authority as captain. The former India batter maintained that clear communication from the skipper would remove unnecessary speculation, earn the dressing room's trust and ultimately benefit the team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Continuing his argument, Kaif said a public endorsement from Gill would bring much-needed transparency to the situation and strengthen his authority as captain. The former India batter maintained that clear communication from the skipper would remove unnecessary speculation, earn the dressing room's trust and ultimately benefit the team. {{/usCountry}}

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"By doing this, you will bring transparency within the team, and Gill's respect as captain will also go up. He will gain the image that he is straightforward when things are going back and forth. Everybody is watching everything. You cannot hide, and you need to get this clarity. If no one else is giving this clarity, then the captain has to do this. This will only make the team better," he added.

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