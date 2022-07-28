Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal lead India to 119-run win in third ODI over West Indies; visitors seal 3-0 series win

Shubman Gill's wait for a maiden ODI century extended as the batter was left stranded on 98 in the third and final ODI between India and West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Wednesday. The contest, which has affected due to rain, saw umpires end the Indian innings at 225/3 in 36 overs after the tourists opted to bat first. West Indies were asked to chase 257 in 35 overs as per the DLS method and ended being all put for 137 runs in 26 overs.

The hosts started the run chase on a shaky note as Mohammed Siraj inflicted double blow in his first over. The pacer packed Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks before they could open their account. After their dismissal, Shai Hope and Brandon King added 47 runs for the third wicket before Hope was out stumped against Yuzvendra Chahal on 22(33).

ALSO READ | Asia Cup 2022 to be held in the UAE, hosting rights remain with Sri Lanka

Earlier in the day, Shikhar Dhawan and Gill added 113 runs for the opening wicket, before Hayden Walsh broke the partnership, dismissing Dhawan on 58(74). Soon after Dhawan's dismissal there was a rain delay, following which the contest was reduced to 40 overs a side.

India were 115 for 1 in 24 overs when there was the first stoppage but once the play resumed, visitors suddenly upped the ante, smashing 110 runs in the next 12 overs as Gill looked good for his maiden ton, which was not to be. After action resumed, Gill and Iyer started to score briskly and added 86 runs for the second wicket in a little over 10 overs.

However, Iyer fell six runs short from completing his half-century, losing his wicket to Akeal Hosein. Suryakumar Yadav also departed soon on 8(4). India then lost wickets in quick succession while Gill was in the 90s and just as he was inching closer to a century, he had to drag himself off the field as rains returned.

Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17 in 4 overs), Axar Patel (1/38 in 6 overs) and seamer Shardul Thakur (2/17 in 5 overs) also performed their role admirably on a slowish surface as Brandon King (42 off 37 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (42 off 32 balls)'s counter-attacking resistance was never going to be good enough.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON