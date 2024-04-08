Shubman Gill's stumps rattled, game-changing 15th over: How rookie Yash Thakur steered unlikely LSG comeback vs GT

Lucknow Super Giants showcased an exceptional bowling performance against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, defending a relatively lower 164-run target. Yash Thakur, the seasoned uncapped Indian pacer in the side, powered LSG's bowling attack, as he picked a brilliant five-wicket haul; he registered figures of 5/30 in the game, becoming the first bowler to pick a fifer in the 2024 Indian Premier League. Lucknow Super Giants' Yash Thakur collects a throw during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium(AFP)

Thakur made a significant impact by dismissing key GT batters, including the crucial wicket of Shubman Gill early in the game, as well as picking Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan in a single over that swung the game in LSG's favour.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Lucknow Super Giants secured Thakur's services for INR 45 lakh during the IPL 2023 auction.

Who is Yash Thakur?

In domestic cricket, Thakur represents Vidarbha alongside notable players like Umesh Yadav and Darshan Nalkande. His bowling prowess is evident across formats, with 67 first-class wickets, 54 List-A wickets, and 69 T20 wickets to his credit.

Thakur's ability to execute yorkers with precision sets him apart in a country teeming with fast bowling talent. While making it to the Indian team remains a lofty ambition, Thakur's consistent performances in the IPL and domestic circuit highlight his potential to excel at the highest level.

Thakur's impact in LSG vs GT clash

Yash Thakur was brought into attack after Mayank Yadav, the breakout fast bowler for LSG who has made his name with his fiery pace in the season, was forced to leave the field after bowling only one over. With LSG short of one of its main pacers and a relatively stronger start for GT -- they were 47/0 after five overs -- the Super Giants required someone to curb the flow of runs.

Thakur did exactly that as he not only ensured a strong end to Powerplay, conceding only seven, but also picked the crucial wicket of Shubman Gill in his first over. He dismissed Gill for 19, castling him on the final ball.

The breakthrough paved the way for LSG skipper KL Rahul to put pressure on the GT batters with spin from both ends, as Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi made regular inroads into their batting lineup.

By the time Thakur was brought back for his second over, GT had lost five wickets for 92, with only six overs remaining in the chase. He made an instant impact yet again, dismissing Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan within just four balls to turn the tide firmly in LSG's favour.

Rahul Tewatia, the batter known for his power-hitting and late comebacks, was the lone man standing, but Thakur ensured the left-handed batter didn't ruin the Super Giants' night, ending his fight on 30 in the penultimate over of the game. Thakur, then, eventually picked Noor Ahmed to secure his fifth wicket and steer the side to an emphatic 33-run win.