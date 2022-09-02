'Simply superb!' Kieron Pollard's screamer of a catch in CPL sends waves online - Watch

Kieron Pollard is known to be one of the best fielders in T20 cricket and the former West Indies captain assuaged any doubts of whether age was catching on while fielding for the Trinbago Knight Riders against the St. Lucia Kings on Thursday in the Carribean Premier League. Pollard managed to pull off an acrobatic fielding effort at the boundary, first denying Alzarri Joseph a six off Jaydon Seales before catching the ball before it hit the ground in a single, swift move.

Seales sent in a slow, short delivery outside off that Joseph sent flying towards Pollard at long-on. It looked like the ball was destined to go all the way but the TKR captain stuck out his right hand, grabbed the ball and threw it away from him just as his weight took him over the boundary. Pollard had thrown the ball high enough for him to regain his balance, get back inside the ropes and then get the ball to nestle in his hands.

TKR had restricted the Kings to a score of 143/9, with spinner Akeal Hossain returning figures of 4/13. The chase turned out to be far more difficult than they hoped though. Pacer Joseph almost matched Hossain with figures of 4/17 and TKR in the end won the match by three wickets with just four balls to spare.

This was the second match on the opening day of the 2022 CPL. Earlier, The Jamaica Tallawahs beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by a whopping 47 runs. Brandon King smashed 89 off 57 balls after which captain Rovman Powell scored an unbeaten 30 off 15 balls. Nicholson Gordon then took three wickets as the Patriots were restricted to a score of 136/8.

