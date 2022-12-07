'Since the time he came back...': Shikhar Dhawan drops huge remark on India youngster

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan had nothing but praise for one of the rising stars of the Team India side ahead of the 2nd One Day International (ODI) against hosts Bangladesh on Tuesday. The senior batter will be eager to make amends after a mediocre performance in the series opener between India and Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma-led Team India was stunned by a spirited Bangladesh side in the 1st ODI of the three-match series on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhawan, who opened the innings with skipper Rohit in the 1st ODI, only managed to score 7 off 17 balls at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Sharing his views ahead of the series decider between the Asian teams, former stand-in skipper Dhawan showered praise on all-rounder Washington Sundar. Addressing the media on the eve of the 2nd ODI against the hosts, senior batter Dhawan claimed that Sundar has the potential to become a ‘great’ all-rounder for the two-time world champions. Dhawan's remarks have come after Sundar showcased his heroics in the New Zealand tour.

ALSO READ: Watch: Shikhar Dhawan celebrates 37th birthday with Rahul Dravid and Team India colleagues, Brian Lara reacts

"He has been performing really well since the time he came back. Even in New Zealand he had an amazing knock and bowled really well. He's a very good all-rounder, quite an impactful off-spinner and lower-order batter. I'm sure the more matches he plays, he's going to get more experienced. He already had a very stable mindset. I'm sure he'll do great in the cricket world and for us,” Dhawan said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Opener Dhawan also opened up about the heated rivalry between India and Bangladesh in the white-ball format. Litton Das-led Bangladesh outclassed India in the low-scoring thriller by 1 wicket to take 1-0 in the three-match series. "The rivalry is always there with any team but with Bangladesh, they are quite emotional people. They really enjoy and play with great intensity. It's good fun, makes us more intense as well and keep us on our toes. It brings the best out of us," Dhawan added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON