Siraj dismisses Sundar; stumps go flying as Umesh cleans up Libby in practice match against County XI: WATCH

After getting all-out for 311 on the second day of the practice game, the Indians showcased a spectacular performance with the ball in the first session. The pace trio of Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Siraj scalped a wicket apiece as County Select XI posted 44/3 at the lunch break.

Umesh Yadav drew first blood by dismissing Jake Libby for 12, in the 9th over. The latter looked to drive an inswinger but played it onto the stumps. The right-hand batsman returned to the dressing room after stitching a 20-run stand for the opening wicket with partner Haseeb Hameed.

Six balls later, Jasprit Bumrah chipped in and got the better of Robert Yates. The County XI No. 3 looked to cut away a good-length delivery but ended up edging it to wicketkeeper KL Rahul. Yates lost his wicket after scoring just 1.

ALSO READ | Muttiah Muralitharan reacts to Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur's angry outburst after loss to India in 2nd ODI

Next was Mohammed Siraj who struck almost half an hour prior to the lunch break. Interestingly, he took down his India teammate Washington Sundar for 1 with a short of a length delivery.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah was cleaned up by Craig Miles for 5 as Indians were bowled out for 311. Mohammed Siraj remained unbeaten on 3.

Rahul was the top-scorer of the team who scored a hundred off 149 balls after the top four returned to the dressing room pretty quickly. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with a valuable 75 before losing his wicket to Craig Miles.