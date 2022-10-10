‘Siraj seriously pushing Shami for that Bumrah spot’: Ex-India batter on Jasprit's replacement in T20 World Cup squad

Ever since called into the setup as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for the South Africa series, Mohammed Siraj is making his case strong for the flight to Australia, where the T20 World Cup gets underway from October 16. The speedster emerged as the standout bowler from the Indian line-up in the second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, which the Men In Blue won by seven wickets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Spearheading the Indian attack, Siraj maintained an excellent line and length and conceded just 38 runs in his 10 overs, which also saw him scalp three wickets. Impressed with his performance, former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar made a huge claim about his contention for the T20 World Cup.

Watch - Mohammed Siraj argues with umpire after conceding four overthrows during IND vs SA 2nd ODI

Soon after South Africa's innings, who opted to bat, Manjrekar took to Twitter and wrote: "Siraj seriously pushing Shami for that Bumrah spot in the squad."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bumrah, who was initially part of the T20 World Cup squad, was ruled out due to an injury on his back and BCCI is yet to name his replacement. Mohammed Shami, who'll be traveling to Australia, as part of reserves is anticipated to make the cut but after Siraj's phenomenal show and regular game time, he could be considered above the senior pro.

Meanwhile, batting first the Proteas piled 278/7 on the board in 50 overs. In response, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer led India's run-chase as the hosts completed it with 25 balls to spare.

Kishan fell short from completing his ton, as he was caught at deep by Reeza Hendricks off Bjorn Fortuin's bowling. Iyer, on the other hand, returned unbeaten on 113 off 111 balls, guiding his side home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON