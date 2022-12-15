Watch: Siraj's perfect revenge after Litton Das chases him post sledging, fiery Virat Kohli joins in

There is no shortage of action when Mohammed Siraj has the ball in his hand. And if the batter is Litton Das then the fun can get double like it did in the last session of Day 2 in India vs Bangladesh's first Test in Chattogram. India pacer Siraj and Bangladesh batter Litton Das were involved in a sledging episode which resulted in the latter's wicket off the very next ball. And when there is some chatter involving an Indian player, it is impossible to keep Virat Kohli away from it. He too joined the action.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It all transpired in the 14th over Bangladesh's innings. Litton Das, who had looked in sublime touch in the previous session, hitting five boundaries to race to 24, was yet to score a run in the three overs of play in the post-Tea session. Siraj, who started India's charge along with off-spinner R Ashwin, came running in to start another over. There was nothing special about the first ball of the over which Litton played quite comfortably off the backfoot. Siraj, in his follow-through, had a few words to say to Litton.

The Bangladesh batter, instead of letting it go, decided to have a charge at Siraj. He had his hands over his ears gesturing "what did you say?" The umpire was quick to stop Litton's march and Siraj too did not escalate matters and turned back to his mark.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the ball, Siraj hit the deck hard to bring its up-and-down nature into play. The ball kept a tad low, hit the bottom edge of Litton's bat and crashed into the stumps. Siraj had his finger on his lips. His revenge was a perfect one.

Virat Kohli, who was standing in the slips, was also seen copying Litton's hands-in-ears gesture to give him a fiery send-off.

Watch Video: Litton charges towards Siraj after sledging episode, India pacer takes perfect revenge as fiery Kohli joins in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After getting Litton Das out Siraj then removed debutant Zakir Hasan to leave Bangladesh reeling 56/4. This after Siraj had already given the visitors a dream start with a first-ball wicket in the second session of Thursday.

Earlier, Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam grabbed four wickets each for the home side as they bowled India out in the second session of the second day.

Off-spinner Mehidy claimed the final wicket of Siraj to finish with 4-112 after left-arm spinner Taijul took 4-133.

India added 126 runs to their overnight 278-6.

Ravichandran Ashwin defied Bangladesh's attack to hit 58, the third half-century in the India innings after Cheteshwar Pujara's 90 and Shreyas Iyer's 86.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON